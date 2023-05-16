Mosaic Elevates Jef Moore To Group Creative Director

Top brand activation agency bolsters creative talent with promotion of award-winning creative director with industry-spanning experience.

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- Mosaic , an outcomes-obsessed integrated marketing agency, announced today the promotion of award-winning leader Jef Moore as Group Creative Director. With Moore's advancement, the agency will continue to prioritize creativity as he leads award-winning teams of creatives and strategists to deliver impressionable experiences for top global brands. He brings over 12 years of experience to the table, with nearly a decade at Mosaic.

Jef Moore, Group Creative Director, Mosaic

"I am particularly proud of Mosaic because of the way we're redefining experiential, going beyond stunts and sampling to create long-lasting, engaging experiences that feel different and change the way people experience brands," said Moore. "As my role evolves, my passion lies in leading my team to develop channel-agnostic ideas that make an impact – whether the impact is a sale or a smile – ideas that cannot be ignored."

Moore's elevated role oversees the development of high-profile work for Mosaic's clients, accelerating new business opportunities for the agency and leading his team to deliver best-in-class solutions. Whether he's leading Audi's House of Progress campaign to deliver an immersive experience that showcased Audi's vision for a better future, or creating a unique brand environment that immersed CCM fans in hockey culture, his fearless vision and wealth of expertise drives teams to deliver award-winning campaigns.

"Our relationships are at the core of why we are a leader today, and Jef embodies this beautifully with his direction," said Justine Greenwald, Chief Creative Officer and Managing Director at Mosaic. "Trends change and technology evolves, but it's those authentic relationships he builds with his team and clients that underscore his true passion. We care about the brands we work with, beyond processes and budget. Jef goes deeper to the heart of client objectives and delivering meaningful impact in any landscape."

Moore's elevation is part of Mosaic's continued growth trajectory, with a cumulative 71 award wins in the last two years, as it celebrates a new era of leadership – working with executive, client, strategy, and creative leaders throughout the agency to bring a fresh perspective to the agency culture while delivering on the vision set for success. Mosaic seamlessly integrates a wide mosaic of marketing experts and services under one roof - which makes the agency more efficient and effective in influencing consumer behavior and driving measurable results for clients.

Moore holds a bachelor's degree in applied business from Niagara College and will report to Greenwald in his new role.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a North American integrated marketing agency that builds brands in dimension. Depending on clients' needs and based on data-led insights, Mosaic pulls in the right capability experts at the right time to create connected brand experiences across the right touchpoints. By being able to quickly tap into different in-house specialists across omnichannel commerce, experiential marketing, content development, brand design, performance media and measurement & analytics, Mosaic is distinctly able to create ideas that make an in impact in culture and drive results at the same time. With a 30-year history, Mosaic North America has hubs in Chicago, Dallas, and Toronto, augmented with satellite offices in Bentonville, NYC, and beyond; all connected to our parent company Acosta Group and offering full reach across the nation.

SOURCE Mosaic

For further information: Bailey Doyle, [email protected]