Mortgauge Launches All-In-One Mortgage Platform To Solve the Complicated Mortgage Process for Canadians

Free For All Users

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Mortgauge is an online platform that simplifies the process of getting a mortgage for Canadians. It was created to act as an intuitive guide to homeownership. First-time homebuyers can access home buying plans, helpful tools and educational resources from their profile. This provides house hunters with the opportunity to compare and find the best rates from A, B and Private lenders. Mortgauge monitors users' real estate investment and leverages insight in order to make recommendations on the best time to renew or refinance.

"We started Mortgauge to create an ecosystem in which people can get the advice that they need from a network that they can trust." said Alex Leduc, Founder of Mortgauge when asked why he created the platform, he stated: "We strive to make homeownership a reality for all Canadians and help them maximize their wealth with respect to their real estate portfolio by leveraging the right mix of quantitative and qualitative factors."

Accessibility to homeownership has proven to be an affliction point for many people, especially within the millennial demographic. Many Canadians feel that buying their first home is unattainable due to the rising home prices combined with the barriers to qualify, such as; low income, insufficient savings and weak credit scores. The Mortgauge solution is to encourage users to create a home buying plan that will offer solutions and help them implement the things they need to buy a home, all accessible within their personalized dashboard.

The traditional process of getting a mortgage is time-consuming. On average, Mortgauge helps its users attain mortgage approvals in under 48 hours. The platform algorithm runs over 1,000 mortgage offers from across 20+ lenders instantly. Users can compare rates while receiving insight to lock in the best mortgage rate without ever meeting with a broker or going to the bank in person. This efficient process allows Mortgauge to provide cost savings to its users.

Homeowners use Mortgauge to monitor their real estate portfolio post-purchase. Personalized recommendations are delivered directly to their account or via email to inform them about property value changes and renewal or refinance opportunities. Analytics and insights are accessible 24/7 through the dashboard.

Mortgauge is a knowledgeable Canadian company founded in 2018. Mortgauge Brokerage Incorporated Ontario #13263, proud member of the CLC Network. They're committed to providing a mortgage experience that makes homeownership attainable for all Canadians.

Related Links: https://mortgauge.ca/

SOURCE Mortgauge

For further information: and to coordinate interviews, please contact: Holly Medwid, Head of Growth, Mortgauge, Phone: (647) 273-2532, E: [email protected]

Related Links

https://mortgauge.ca/

