Mortgage Professionals Canada Supports FICOM As It Investigates Mortgage Fraud in B.C.

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - In recent days, Mortgage Professionals Canada (MPC) has learned that B.C.'s Financial Institutions Commission (FICOM) has taken action against an individual who, for over a decade, allegedly operated as a mortgage broker while unlicensed, and engaged in allegedly fraudulent activities while procuring mortgages for clients. FICOM is presently investigating, and has issued a "cease and desist" order against the individual.

We support FICOM and Chris Carter, B.C.'s Acting Registrar of Mortgage Brokers, as they investigate the purported fraud undertaken by the named unlicensed individual. Mortgage Professionals Canada unequivocally condemns fraud, and any abuse of trust committed by individuals acting outside the covenants of our own professional code of conduct.

Our national association is a community of 11,500 industry professionals, dedicated to ensuring their mortgage consumers receive exemplary service, and a product that is unquestionably suitable given their unique circumstances.

MPC will keep members apprised of this situation. We also encourage members who may be aware of activities related or similar to those alleged in the FICOM order dated May 23, 2019, to contact authorities.

