Mortgage And Life Insurance Educator REMIC Continues Innovation By Adding AI Teaching Assistant Bot To Online Courses

AI Teaching Assistant Bot Deployed By Financial Services Educator

TORONTO, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Real Estate and Mortgage Institute of Canada Inc. (REMIC), provider of both mortgage agent courses for licensing and life insurance courses for licensing has added Conversational Artificial Intelligence Technologies (CaiT) to its online courses to provide 24/7/365 student support using the latest technology.

CaiT uses Google's DialogFlow as its engine to drive this robust BOT in REMIC's online courses. REMIC President Joe White explains: "Our students come from all walks of life. Many are switching careers, while others are working full time and taking our courses in the evenings and on weekends. While all our online courses offer students the ability to interact with their Professors via in-course messaging, there was a gap in the evenings and weekends. By deploying CaiT, branded as our REMIC Teaching Assistant Bot, we can assist students 24/7/365. Students can ask questions, get answers and progress in their courses without inconvenient delays. For more complicated questions or for live support, they continue to have unfettered access to their Professors and our support staff 9 am to 9 pm, Monday to Friday.

Real Estate and Mortgage Institute of Canada Inc. (REMIC) was founded in 2008 and is considered a leading authority on education, licensing and training in the mortgage and life insurance industries. The organization trains over seven thousand students per year through its various in class and online courses. More information can be found at www.remic.ca

Conversational Artificial Intelligence Technologies (CaiT) was founded in 2018 to provide customized, industry specific AI Bots to the financial services, real estate and educational industries. More information can be found at www.HiCaiT.com

