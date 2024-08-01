Morrison Park Advisors Advises Alxar on the Sale of Sierra Norte to Capstone Copper

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - MPA Morrison Park Advisors Inc. ("MPA") is pleased to announce, together with South Andes Capital ("South Andes") our IMAP partner firm in Chile, their role as financial advisors to Inversiones Alxar S.A. ("Alxar"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Empresas Copec S.A. (SNSE: COPEC), in the sale of 100% of Compañía Minera Sierra Norte S.A. ("CMSN") to Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) (ASX: CSC). CMSN owns 100% of Sierra Norte, an IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) deposit located in Chile's Atacama Region, that spans over 7,000 hectares and holds a historic resource (non NI 43-101 compliant) of approximately 100Mt at 0.45% CuT with significant exploration potential.

Sierra Norte, is situated approximately 20 kilometers northwest of Capstone's Santo Domingo Project and presents an opportunity to potentially serve as a future sulphide feed source for Santo Domingo, thereby extending its higher-grade copper sulphide life.

About Morrison Park Advisors

Morrison Park Advisors, founded in 2006, is dedicated to prioritizing client interests through strategic advisory services. We leverage national and international connections via IMAP. Our expertise includes mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, divestitures, and restructurings, as well as valuations, fairness opinions, contract negotiations, board advice, credit ratings, expert testimony, policy development, and market analysis. For details, visit morrisonpark.com.

About South Andes Capital

South Andes Capital has a solid background on corporate finance advice in Chile, both for local and international companies. Organized in 1993, the firm specializes in supporting acquisitions, divestitures and mergers of companies (M&A), as well as in the design and implementation of tender processes and/or sales of singular assets, among other subjects. For details, visit southandes.com.

About IMAP (International M&A Partnership)

MPA and South Andes are members of IMAP, the world's largest alliance of independent M&A advisory firms. With offices in more than 50 countries, IMAP offers local expertise with unparalleled global connections.

SOURCE MPA Morrison Park Advisors Inc.

MPA Morrison Park Advisors, Website www.morrisonpark.com, Email address [email protected], General Phone Number: 416-861-9753, Other Phone Number: 416-861-2239 or 416-861-2245