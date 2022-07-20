MORRIE TOBIN, File No. 2022-2

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued Reasons and Decision pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision and Order dated July 19, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]