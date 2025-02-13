MOROCCANOIL® LAUNCHES L'ORIGINALE EAU DE PARFUM, ITS FIRST-EVER FINE FRAGRANCE, STARRING ADRIA ARJONA

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Moroccanoil, the global leader in argan oil-infused beauty, invites consumers to experience the Mediterranean with the launch of its first ever fine fragrance, L'Originale Eau de Parfum. Eagerly awaited and highly anticipated by long-time fans of the brand worldwide, this transportive fragrance captures the essence of a luxuriant escape—blending sweet florals, velvet woods, and spicy amber. As exotic, wild, and imposing as the windswept cliffs that inspired it, L'Originale is a powerful invitation to embark on a journey, explore the unknown, and discover the unforgettable.

Adria Arjona for Moroccanoil L’Originale Eau de Parfum Moroccanoil L’Originale Eau de Parfum

To mark this iconic launch, Moroccanoil has signed on the equally captivating star, Adria Arjona, as the muse of the advertising campaign. A striking natural beauty who grew up immersing herself in new cultures through travel, Arjona, brings her unique blend of elegance, authenticity, adventurous spirit, and global appeal to the brand. The stunning visuals, shot in Puglia, Italy by renowned photographer Mikael Jansson transport viewers on a journey to explore pockets of paradise that hold the secrets of the Mediterranean.

"After years of customers asking for us to develop an Eau de Parfum featuring our iconic scent, we are thrilled to finally share the brand's expansion into the fine fragrance category," says Moroccanoil Co-founder, Carmen Tal. "This innovation was sparked by listening to our biggest, most fervent fans around the globe through word of mouth and on social media. Imagine our excitement once we learned Adria Arjona was among these brand fans! So partnering with her was a no-brainer—a natural progression when we were developing the campaign for the fragrance. She radiates a goddess-like energy and has an empowered confidence, and that has always been a cornerstone of the Moroccanoil brand and community."

"As a longtime fan of Moroccanoil, I am honored to be the face of their first fine fragrance, which is a quintessential scent I've loved for years," shares Moroccanoil muse, Adria Arjona. "Using Moroccanoil products in my hair has left me craving more of the fresh, exotic, and unique scent. Now, the fragrance completes my beauty routine making me feel confident, sexy, and a little bit mysterious all at once."

Moroccanoil L'Originale Eau de Parfum starts with an invigorating mix of soft citrus and sweet violet, peppered with delicate notes of blooming camellia. As the fragrance develops, fresh muguet, velvet woods, and a hint of vanilla invite wearers further into a memorable fragrance journey. Rounding out the subtle yet unforgettable signature scent is white sandalwood, ethereal musk, and a kiss of spicy amber for an enticing, impactful finish. Housed in a sleek, crystal-clear glass bottle—featuring a gentle curvature, golden amber hue, and regal turquoise cap (a Moroccanoil signature)—L'Originale is thoughtfully shaped and designed to embody timeless elegance.

To use, apply to pulse points for a long-lasting scent and allow the fragrance to be intensified by warmth from the body. It's a Mediterranean-inspired adventure from a signature scent that is renowned for a reason. Where will it take you?

Moroccanoil L'Originale Eau de Parfum will be available for purchase February 18 exclusively on the Sephora app, and February 19 on Moroccanoil.com, Sephora.com and select travel retail. Available in three retail sizes: 3.4 FL.OZ/100 ml Spray ($130), 2 FL.OZ/60 ml Spray ($98) and 0.34 FL.OZ/10 ml Travel Spray ($30).

About Moroccanoil:

Inspired by the Mediterranean, Moroccanoil comes to life through our iconic turquoise packaging and signature fragrance, for an exotic experience that transports the senses. Our original Moroccanoil Treatment pioneered oil-infused haircare and sparked global interest in argan oil. At the heart of our brand is the stylist community that inspires us to create effective and easy-to-use products. Today, our mission remains unchanged: to pioneer beauty innovations while making a positive impact. We support animal welfare as a cruelty-free brand with our PETA Beauty without Bunnies certification and partnership with the Humane Society. Ocean conservation and sustainability are central to us, including our collaboration with Oceana. As our journey continues, we strive to make a meaningful difference in our communities and around the world.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Moroccanoil