Morneau Shepell wins silver 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell, the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that delivers an integrated approach to well-being, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group silver award for excellence in the Best Advance in Unique HR or Workforce Management Technology category.



The award was given for the LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell total well-being solution, which helps organizations effectively support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their workforce at every stage of their journey. The LifeWorks platform brings an entirely different approach to supporting the health and well-being of employees, enabling customer organizations to meet the increasingly complex health and wellness needs of their people through a platform that anticipates problems before they start and focuses on rewards, connection, prevention and intervention.

"Morneau Shepell is thrilled to win Brandon Hall Group's silver excellence award for our LifeWorks total well-being solution," said Neil King, president, LifeWorks and executive vice president, Morneau Shepell. "The LifeWorks platform truly is a unique advancement in HR technology, combining a trusted employee assistance program with features that keep people connected, build workplace culture, and support the total well-being of people around the world. It's an honour to have our incredible solution recognized for its uniqueness and excellence by the prestigious Brandon Hall Group."

Morneau Shepell was the only organization to win an Excellence Award in Technology for their employee well-being solution this year.

"Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are at the forefront of technology innovation. Our program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator – whether the technology has a positive business impact. Excellence in Technology Award winners pass that test with flying colours," said Rachel Cooke, chief operating officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

"An Excellence in Technology Award also validates the vision of the technology development team, the wisdom of the company's investment in the solution, and the value the technology brings to the end-user," said Mike Cooke, chief executive officer of Brandon Hall Group.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:



Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products? Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

A full list of Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award winners is available here.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that delivers an integrated approach to well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing everything our clients need to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and benefits consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (www.brandonhall.com).

