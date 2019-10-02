Morneau Shepell to Announce 2019 Third Quarter Results and to Hold Conference Call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSX: MSI) will announce its 2019 third quarter results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Results will be discussed the next day during a conference call with Stephen Liptrap, Scott Milligan and Grier Colter on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call is open to all those wishing to attend, with a Question & Answer period to follow the presentation. In order to participate in the live conference call, please call 416.340.2217 (participant code 9976448) in the Toronto area, or 1.800.806.5484 (participant code 9976448) throughout the rest of Canada and in the United States. A replay of the call will be available via the Morneau Shepell Web site at morneaushepell.com

About Morneau Shepell Inc.

Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that delivers an integrated approach to well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing everything our clients need to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and benefits consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com .

SOURCE Morneau Shepell Inc.

For further information: Helen Reeves, 416.355.5633, hreeves@morneaushepell.com

Related Links

http://www.morneaushepell.com/

