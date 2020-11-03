MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Following the tragic events that affected Quebec City over the weekend, Morneau Shepell is immediately making available a hotline for people who are struggling to come to terms with this traumatic event.

"Morneau Shepell will not sit idly by in the face of such a tragic event," said Geneviève Babin, regional director, Quebec, Morneau Shepell. "We have decided to take a concrete step to ease the burden on people in the Quebec City area."

As we all know, these situations can trigger emotional reactions that are difficult to live through, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that we are all experiencing right now, which is having a multiplier effect.

Morneau Shepell's hotline is available to all at 1-844-751-2133. It is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in English and French and is available free of charge. We encourage people who are experiencing a difficult situation to use it. In addition, people who have a loved one who is going through a difficult situation are also encouraged to refer this loved one to our crisis line. They will find a professional and empathetic ear, which is likely to defuse potentially more serious mental health problems.

Morneau Shepell is aware of the need to act quickly at the source when it comes to mental health issues and recognizes that solidarity is a sure value in these difficult times. We are fully committed to supporting communities when they have to go through tragedies, as is currently the case for the population of the Quebec City area. "Our message is simple, if you're not doing well, don't waste time, call us," concluded Babin.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

