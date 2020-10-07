Company enters growing telemedicine market through its LifeWorks' business

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell, Canada's largest provider of wellbeing and mental health solutions, has expanded into the rapidly growing telemedicine market to provide the employees of Canadian clients and their families with easier, more convenient access to digital health care services.

Telemedicine is viewed today as a transformational development in improving access and reducing the costs of health care. To access this market opportunity, the company is launching a unified telemedicine service through its LifeWorks' business to provide Canadians with quick access to medical practitioners such as doctors, nurse practitioners, and other clinical professionals across the wellbeing spectrum.

"Telemedicine will shape the future of health care through consumer-grade platforms that unify and simplify the end-to-end patient experience, marrying digital scale with human personalization," said Neil King, president of LifeWorks and executive vice president of Morneau Shepell. "Today millions of employees and their families turn first to Morneau Shepell for support on a wide range of wellbeing issues. We have a unique opportunity to support their needs with a new generation of unified telemedicine solutions. It's a natural fit in our total wellbeing portfolio."

The new unified telemedicine solution, which can be accessed via the company's award-winning LifeWorks' platform, will deliver a comprehensive set of telemedicine capabilities that provide:

Faster access to care for patients wherever they are – anywhere.

A simplified patient experience, including easy onboarding and ongoing follow-up.

Access to multiple consultation approaches.

Integration into a continuum of care spanning multiple health care modalities.

Available in Canada now, telemedicine will be offered as an additional service within the LifeWorks' employee and family assistance programs, creating an integrated approach to total wellbeing.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

SOURCE Morneau Shepell Inc.

For further information: Heather MacDonald, Morneau Shepell, [email protected], 855-622-3327

Related Links

http://www.morneaushepell.com/

