Morneau Shepell launches Living Well podcast exploring wellbeing and mental health

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell, a leading provider of total wellbeing, mental health and digital mental health services, today announced the launch of its original and thought-provoking weekly podcast, Living Well. This introspective listening series comes at a time when the world is under more stress than ever before. Through an array of wellbeing topics, thought leaders and subject matter experts will explore the physical, mental, social and financial aspects of living well in this new normal with authentic and guided conversations.

In conjunction with WellCan™, a collection of free digital mental health resources, and hosted by internationally recognized mental health advocate and top TEDx speaker Mark Henick, the podcasts weekly episodes available for free on Apple iTunes, YouTube, Morneau Shepell's website, through the WellCan™ app and websites, and more.

"The topic of mental health has never been more crucial. At a time when we're seeing drastic changes worldwide, not just from the pandemic but also global civil unrest, the question of living well is at the forefront of everyone's mind," said Henick, host of Living Well. "Now is the moment to have open discussions about what really matters as people manage situations they never expected."

From notable personalities, fascinating figures, and business and community leaders, discussions will involve personal experiences and practical advice as guests explore how mental health and wellbeing has been impacted by COVID-19.

The first three episodes of Living Well will centre on introducing the podcast, LGBTQ experiences and the emotional toll of anti-racism advocacy. Henick will lead these wellbeing discussions with many guests, some of which include:

Stephen Liptrap , Chief Executive Officer and President, Morneau Shepell





, Chief Executive Officer and President, Paula Allen , Senior Vice President of Research, Analytics and Innovation, Morneau Shepell





, Senior Vice President of Research, Analytics and Innovation, Dr. Patrick Smith , President and Chief Executive Officer, Centre of Excellence on PTSD





, President and Chief Executive Officer, Centre of Excellence on PTSD Peter Coleridge, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Prostate Cancer Canada





Marci Ien , Co-host, CTV's "THE SOCIAL"





, Co-host, CTV's "THE SOCIAL" David Simmonds, Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, McKesson Canada



These in-depth and insightful talks will occur as one-on-one conversations between Henick and a featured guest and through panel discussions.

To access the podcast, visit: https://livingwellpodcast.libsyn.com/

