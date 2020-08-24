Boosts clinical capacity in anticipation of increased outreach for pandemic-related issues, including back-to-school related anxiety

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell, a leading provider of total wellbeing, mental health and digital mental health services, today announced the expansion of its clinical network capacity by 25 per cent, increasing the ability to provide immediate mental health support to Canadians in need. This growth is in anticipation of an increase in outreach for pandemic-related concerns, such as anxieties about children returning to school, returning to work, and compounding stress about an uncertain and distant resolution to COVID-19.

For the fourth consecutive month, Morneau Shepell's Mental Health Index™ scores have shown the ongoing pandemic continues to affect all Canadians. These scores reflect a population whose mental health is comparable to that of the most distressed one per cent of Canadians, prior to the pandemic. As conversations about reopening economies, workplaces, and children returning to school intensify, the scale and scope of mental health support must change as well.

"Morneau Shepell proudly provides immediate mental health support to all Canadians every day." said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer. "Expanding our clinical capacity is part of our over 40 years of commitment to be there for Canadians when they need us – whenever, wherever. It ensures that no one who needs and asks for help is left waiting, as the number of people seeking support increases, and that we can continue to offer seamless aid to those dealing with increasing uncertainty due to COVID-19."

Morneau Shepell offers an Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP) and an internet-based cognitive therapy program, AbilitiCBT™, both easily accessible digitally via phone and mobile app. These programs have the largest network of clinical providers in Canada, ensuring individuals have access to immediate support from a clinician whenever they call and without the need to wait.

Individuals seeking EFAP or AbilitiCBT™ support are matched with the counsellors best suited to assist with their specific wellbeing needs. These programs further seeks to pair Canadians with therapists who have self-identified as sharing similar experiences, or whose specializations are associated with relevant gender, geography, language, ethnicity, religion, age, and more. By increasing access and effectiveness of Morneau Shepell's mental health programs, Canadians will continue to receive the expert care they need.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

