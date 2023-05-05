Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from the 2023 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("the Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual unitholders' meeting held on May 3, 2023 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of trustees of the Trust, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 14, 2023. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.

The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 43,340,299 representing 67.47% of the Trust's outstanding units.

1. Election of Trustees

The five (5) nominees proposed by management were elected as trustees of the Trust to hold office until the termination of the next annual meeting of unitholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Trust's Declaration of Trust. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld % Bart S. Munn 43,069,469 99.49 221,369 0.51 Timothy J. Murphy 42,936,861 99.18 353,977 0.82 K. Rai Sahi 43,033,515 99.41 257,323 0.59 Donald W. Turple 43,069,014 99.49 221,824 0.51 Timothy J. Walker 42,355,892 97.84 934,946 2.16

2. Appointment of Auditors

The firm of Ernst & Young LLP, chartered accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Trust to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and to authorize the trustees to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 43,150,639 99.58 184,060 0.42

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

