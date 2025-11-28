Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares December 2025 Distribution of 2 Cents per Unit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of 2 cents per unit for the month of December 2025. The distribution will be payable on December 31, 2025 to unitholders of record as at December 15, 2025.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 45 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.1 million square feet of leasable space.

