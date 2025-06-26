/C O R R E C T I O N -- Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust/

In the news release, Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 2025 Second Quarter Results Conference Call, issued 26-Jun-2025 by Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust over PR Newswire, the third paragraph, third sentence, should have one URL (https://emportal.ink/440WmvZ) rather than two, as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 2025 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN), expects to announce its financial results for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

The Trust invites you to participate in a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. (ET). An overview of the Trust's results will be provided by Andrew Tamlin, CFO. A question and answer session will then follow.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199. Please quote conference ID 05338. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/440WmvZ to receive an instant automated call back.

For those unable to participate, a taped replay will be available after the completion of the call from 7:00 p.m. (ET) until midnight on August 31, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 and enter the encore replay entry code 05338 #.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 45 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.1 million square feet of leasable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

For further information, please contact: For further instructions or information about this conference call, please contact Nancy Williams at 905-281-4758 or [email protected]