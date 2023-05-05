Morguard Corporation Announces Voting Results from the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: MRC) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual and special shareholders' meeting held on May 3, 2023 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of directors of the Corporation, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 14, 2023. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 8,780,698 representing 79.67% of the Corporation's outstanding common shares.

1. Election of Directors

The seven (7) nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the termination of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Corporation's by-laws. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Name Votes For % Votes Against % William J. Braithwaite 7,191,114 82.02 1,576,133 17.98 Chris J. Cahill 8,088,416 92.26 678,831 7.74 Bruce K. Robertson 8,603,418 98.13 163,831 1.87 Angela Sahi 8,583,111 97.90 184,138 2.10 K. Rai Sahi 8,337,661 95.10 429,588 4.90 L. Peter Sharpe 8,604,599 98.14 162,650 1.86 Stephen R. Taylor 8,088,919 92.26 678,328 7.74

2. Appointment of Auditors

The firm of Ernst & Young LLP, chartered accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 8,384,093 95.59 386,605 4.41

3. Adoption of Stock Option Plan

The adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the new Stock Option Plan of the Corporation as more fully described in the management information circular dated March 14, 2023. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % 7,699,140 87.82 1,068,109 12.18

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investment in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $18.8 billion.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Corporation

For further information: Morguard Corporation: K. Rai Sahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, T 905.281.3800; Beverley G. Flynn, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, T 905.281.3800