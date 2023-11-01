Morguard Corporation Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results and Regular Eligible Dividend

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard" or the "Company") (TSX: MRC) is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Reporting Highlights

Normalized funds from operations (1) ("Normalized FFO") was $64.4 million , or $5.95 per common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . This represents an increase of $1.0 million , or 1.6%, compared to $63.4 million , or $5.71 per common share for the same period in 2022.

("Normalized FFO") was , or per common share, for the three months ended . This represents an increase of , or 1.6%, compared to , or per common share for the same period in 2022. Net income decreased by $65.2 million to a net loss of $9.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to net income of $55.8 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in non-cash fair value loss on real estate properties and an increase in interest expense, partly offset by an increase in fair value gain on Morguard Residential REIT units, a decrease in deferred tax, a recovery of impairment and an increase in net operating income.

to a net loss of for the three months ended , compared to net income of for the same period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in non-cash fair value loss on real estate properties and an increase in interest expense, partly offset by an increase in fair value gain on Morguard Residential REIT units, a decrease in deferred tax, a recovery of impairment and an increase in net operating income. Total revenue from real estate properties increased by $15.8 million , or 6.7%, to $250.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to $234.8 million for the same period in 2022.

, or 6.7%, to for the three months ended , compared to for the same period in 2022. Adjusted NOI(1) increased by $6.2 million , or 4.3%, to $151.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to $145.5 million for the same period in 2022.

Operational and Balance Sheet Highlights

On September 26, 2023 , the Company issued $175.0 million of 9.5% Series H senior unsecured debentures due on September 26, 2026 .

, the Company issued of 9.5% Series H senior unsecured debentures due on . On September 28, 2023 , the Company fully repaid $175.0 million of 4.402% Series G senior unsecured debentures on maturity.

, the Company fully repaid of 4.402% Series G senior unsecured debentures on maturity. During the third quarter, occupancy was strong and consistent across all commercial and residential asset classes, supporting the Company's business objective of generating stable and increasing cash flow through its diversified portfolio of real estate assets.

As at September 30, 2023 , and December 31, 2022 , the Company's total assets were $11.7 billion .

, and , the Company's total assets were . During the third quarter, the Company financed new and existing mortgages for gross proceeds of $122.4 million at an average interest rate of 6.34% and an average term of 5.0 years. The weighted average interest rate of maturing mortgages was 4.00%.

at an average interest rate of 6.34% and an average term of 5.0 years. The weighted average interest rate of maturing mortgages was 4.00%. The Company ended the third quarter in a strong liquidity position with $350.5 million of cash and available credit facilities, and a $1.2 billion pool of unencumbered properties, hotels and other investments.

Financial Highlights



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30 September 30 (in thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue from real estate properties $250,640 $234,863 $743,558 $681,459 Revenue from hotel properties 47,895 50,416 123,203 123,983 Management and advisory fees 9,618 10,018 30,752 30,441 Interest and other income 4,208 4,204 13,647 11,324 Total revenue $312,361 $299,501 $911,160 $847,207









Revenue from real estate properties $250,640 $234,863 $743,558 $681,459 Revenue from hotel properties 47,895 50,416 123,203 123,983 Property operating expenses (102,648) (94,775) (356,128) (330,044) Hotel operating expenses (30,095) (32,470) (84,494) (95,537) Net operating income ("NOI") $165,792 $158,034 $426,139 $379,861









Net income attributable to common shareholders $5,494 $66,824 $60,622 $505,801 Net income per common share – basic and diluted $0.51 $6.02 $5.54 $45.58









Funds from operations(1) $60,163 $53,889 $148,166 $136,736 FFO per common share – basic and diluted(1) $5.56 $4.86 $13.55 $12.32









Normalized funds from operations(1) $64,394 $63,396 $176,833 $158,661 Normalized FFO per common share – basic and diluted(1) $5.95 $5.71 $16.17 $14.30

Adjusted Net Operating Income ("Adjusted NOI")

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted NOI to its closely related financial statement measurement

for the following periods:



Three months ended

September 30 Nine month ended

September 30 (in thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Multi-suite residential $68,557 $62,533 $203,569 $175,176 Retail 30,855 29,277 95,665 85,513 Office(1) 34,519 35,783 101,144 102,108 Hotel 17,800 17,946 38,709 28,446 Adjusted NOI 151,731 145,539 439,087 391,243 IFRIC 21 adjustment - multi-suite residential 12,242 11,159 (11,319) (10,159) IFRIC 21 adjustment - retail 1,819 1,336 (1,629) (1,223) NOI $165,792 $158,034 $426,139 $379,861

(1) Includes industrial properties with NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $2,362 (2022 - $2,591), and $5,326 (2022 - $6,822), respectively.

Funds From Operations and Normalized FFO

The following tables provide a reconciliation of FFO and Normalized FFO to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:



Three months ended

September 30 Nine month ended

September 30 (in thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Multi-suite residential $68,557 $62,533 $203,569 $175,176 Retail 30,855 29,277 95,665 85,513 Office 34,519 35,783 101,144 102,108 Hotel 17,800 17,946 38,709 28,446 Adjusted NOI 151,731 145,539 439,087 391,243 Other Revenue







Management and advisory fees 9,618 10,018 30,752 30,441 Interest and other income 4,208 4,204 13,647 11,324 Equity-accounted FFO 1,449 1,550 4,518 4,076

15,275 15,772 48,917 45,841 Expenses and Other







Interest (66,830) (57,692) (194,533) (167,878) Principal repayment of lease liabilities (405) (316) (1,229) (1,037) Property management and corporate (20,773) (20,316) (65,254) (57,619) Internal leasing costs 1,320 1,524 3,394 3,482 Amortization of capital assets (318) (345) (979) (1,113) Current income taxes (2,280) (4,220) (4,371) (5,764) Non-controlling interests' share of FFO (12,468) (15,640) (44,511) (44,762) Unrealized changes in the fair value of financial instruments (5,116) (9,882) (31,566) (26,435) Other income (expense) 27 (535) (789) 778 FFO $60,163 $53,889 $148,166 $136,736 FFO per common share amounts – basic and diluted $5.56 $4.86 $13.55 $12.32 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic and diluted 10,813 11,095 10,933 11,098



Three months ended

September 30 Nine month ended

September 30 (in thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 FFO (from above) $60,163 $53,889 $148,166 $136,736 Add/(deduct):







Unrealized changes in the fair value of financial instruments 5,116 9,882 31,566 26,435 SARs plan decrease in compensation expense (57) (13) (866) (3,413) Lease cancellation fee and other (1,020) (414) (2,476) (1,446) Tax effect of above adjustments 192 52 443 349 Normalized FFO $64,394 $63,396 $176,833 $158,661 Per common share amounts – basic and diluted $5.95 $5.71 $16.17 $14.30

Specified Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS, which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure for non-GAAP financial measures. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca

The following non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Company's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures described below, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the Company's operating results and performance.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure referred to in this earnings release is provided above.

Adjusted NOI

Adjusted NOI is an important measure in evaluating the operating performance of the Company's real estate properties and is a key input in determining the fair value of the Company's properties. Adjusted NOI represents NOI (an IFRS measure) adjusted to exclude the impact of realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21 as noted below.

NOI includes the impact of realty taxes accounted for under the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") Interpretation 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21"). IFRIC 21 states that an entity recognizes a levy liability in accordance with the relevant legislation. The obligating event for realty taxes for the U.S. municipalities in which the REIT operates is ownership of the property on January 1 of each year for which the tax is imposed and, as a result, the REIT records the entire annual realty tax expense for its U.S. properties on January 1, except for U.S. properties acquired during the year in which the realty taxes are not recorded in the year of acquisition. Adjusted NOI records realty taxes for all properties on a pro rata basis over the entire fiscal year.

Funds From Operations and Normalized FFO

FFO (and FFO per common share) is a non-GAAP financial measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplement net income (loss) and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the Company's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the Company's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders adjusted for: (i) deferred income taxes, (ii) unrealized changes in the fair value of real estate properties, (iii) realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21, (iv) internal leasing costs, (v) gains/losses from the sale of real estate or hotel property (including income tax on the sale of real estate or hotel property), (vi) transaction costs expensed as a result of a business combination, (vii) gains/losses on business combination, (viii) the non-controlling interest of Morguard North American Residential REIT, (ix) amortization of depreciable real estate assets (including right-of-use assets), * amortization of intangible assets, (xi) principal payments of lease liabilities, (xii) FFO adjustments for equity-accounted investments, (xiii) provision for (recovery of) impairment, (xiv) other fair value adjustments and non-cash items. The Company considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance. FFO per common share is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period.

Normalized FFO (and normalized FFO per common share) is computed as FFO excluding non-recurring items on a net of tax basis and other fair value adjustments. The Company believes it is useful to provide an analysis of Normalized FFO which excludes non-recurring items on a net of tax basis and other fair value adjustments excluded from REALPAC's definition of FFO described above.

Fourth Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of Morguard Corporation announced that the fourth quarterly, eligible dividend of 2023 in the amount of $0.15 per common share will be paid on December 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

The Company's unaudited condensed financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, along with Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available on the Company's website at www.morguard.com and will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a real estate company, with total assets owned and under management valued at $18.6 billion. As at November 1, 2023, Morguard owns a diversified portfolio of 178 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial and hotel properties comprised of 17,566 residential suites, approximately 17.1 million square feet of commercial leasable space and 2,907 hotel rooms. Morguard also currently owns a 65.3% interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and a 45.8% effective interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard also provides advisory and management services to institutional and other investors. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.morguard.com .

