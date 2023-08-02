Morguard Corporation Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results and Regular Eligible Dividend

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard" or the "Company") (TSX: MRC) is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Reporting Highlights

Normalized funds from operations (1) ("Normalized FFO") was $62.2 million , or $5.67 per common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . This represents an increase of $9.8 million , or 18.7%, compared to $52.4 million , or $4.72 per common share for the same period in 2022.







("Normalized FFO") was , or per common share, for the three months ended . This represents an increase of , or 18.7%, compared to , or per common share for the same period in 2022. Net income decreased by $152.2 million to $95.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to $248.1 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in non-cash fair value gain on real estate properties and on Morguard Residential REIT units, partly offset by a decrease in deferred tax expense and an increase in net operating income.







to for the three months ended , compared to for the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in non-cash fair value gain on real estate properties and on Morguard Residential REIT units, partly offset by a decrease in deferred tax expense and an increase in net operating income. Total revenue from real estate properties increased by $22.5 million , or 10.1%, to $246.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to $224.0 million for the same period in 2022.







, or 10.1%, to for the three months ended , compared to for the same period in 2022. Adjusted NOI(1) increased by $21.2 million , or 16.3%, to $151.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to $130.0 million for the same period in 2022.

Operational and Balance Sheet Highlights

During the second quarter, occupancy was strong and consistent across all commercial and residential asset classes, supporting the Company's business objective of generating stable and increasing cash flow through its diversified portfolio of real estate assets.







As at June 30, 2023 , the Company's total assets were $11.8 billion , compared to $11.7 billion at December 31, 2022.







, the Company's total assets were , compared to at December 31, 2022. During the second quarter, the Company financed new and existing mortgages for additional net proceeds of $64.7 million at an average interest rate of 4.69% and an average term of 9.4 years.







at an average interest rate of 4.69% and an average term of 9.4 years. The Company ended the second quarter in a strong liquidity position with $287 million of cash and available credit facilities, and a $1.3 billion pool of unencumbered properties, hotels and other investments.

(1) Refer to Specified Financial Measures.

Financial Highlights



Three months ended Six months ended

June 30 June 30 (in thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue from real estate properties $246,546 $224,003 $492,918 $446,596 Revenue from hotel properties 44,149 45,516 75,308 73,567 Management and advisory fees 10,984 10,161 21,134 20,423 Interest and other income 4,343 3,089 9,439 7,120 Total revenue $306,022 $282,769 $598,799 $547,706









Revenue from real estate properties $246,546 $224,003 $492,918 $446,596 Revenue from hotel properties 44,149 45,516 75,308 73,567 Property operating expenses (96,651) (92,519) (253,480) (235,269) Hotel operating expenses (28,816) (35,264) (54,399) (63,067) Net operating income ("NOI") $165,228 $141,736 $260,347 $221,827









Net income attributable to common shareholders $89,818 $232,708 $55,128 $438,977 Net income per common share – basic and diluted $8.19 $20.96 $5.01 $39.55









Funds from operations(1) $55,351 $40,980 $88,003 $82,847 FFO per common share – basic and diluted(1) $5.05 $3.69 $8.00 $7.46









Normalized funds from operations(1) $62,173 $52,394 $112,439 $95,265 Normalized FFO per common share – basic and diluted(1) $5.67 $4.72 $10.23 $8.58

(1) Refer to Specified Financial Measures.

Adjusted Net Operating Income ("Adjusted NOI")

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted NOI to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:



Three months ended

June 30 Six month ended

June 30 (in thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Multi-suite residential $70,378 $57,864 $135,012 $112,643 Retail 31,845 28,838 64,810 56,236 Office 33,632 33,073 66,625 66,325 Hotel 15,333 10,252 20,909 10,500 Adjusted NOI 151,188 130,027 287,356 245,704 IFRIC 21 adjustment - multi-suite residential 12,220 10,414 (23,561) (21,318) IFRIC 21 adjustment - retail 1,820 1,295 (3,448) (2,559) NOI $165,228 $141,736 $260,347 $221,827

(1) Includes industrial properties with NOI for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of $1,457 (2022 - $2,111), and $2,964 (2022 - $4,231), respectively.

Funds From Operations and Normalized FFO

The following tables provide a reconciliation of FFO and Normalized FFO to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:



Three months ended

June 30 Six month ended

June 30 (in thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Multi-suite residential $70,378 $57,864 $135,012 $112,643 Retail 31,845 28,838 64,810 56,236 Office 33,632 33,073 66,625 66,325 Hotel 15,333 10,252 20,909 10,500 Adjusted NOI 151,188 130,027 287,356 245,704 Other Revenue







Management and advisory fees 10,984 10,161 21,134 20,423 Interest and other income 4,343 3,089 9,439 7,120 Equity-accounted FFO 1,681 1,364 3,069 2,526

17,008 14,614 33,642 30,069 Expenses and Other







Interest (64,976) (55,302) (127,703) (110,186) Principal repayment of lease liabilities (414) (345) (824) (721) Property management and corporate (22,575) (16,789) (44,481) (37,303) Internal leasing costs 1,432 1,237 2,074 1,958 Amortization of capital assets (330) (377) (661) (768) Current income taxes (2,229) (993) (2,091) (1,544) Non-controlling interests' share of FFO (15,932) (15,075) (32,043) (29,122) Unrealized changes in the fair value of financial instruments (7,874) (15,195) (26,450) (16,553) Other income (expense) 53 (822) (816) 1,313 FFO $55,351 $40,980 $88,003 $82,847 FFO per common share amounts – basic and diluted $5.05 $3.69 $8.00 $7.46 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic and diluted 10,967 11,100 10,994 11,100



Three months ended

June 30 Six month ended

June 30 (in thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 FFO (from above) $55,351 $40,980 $88,003 $82,847 Add/(deduct):







Unrealized changes in the fair value of financial instruments 7,874 15,195 26,450 16,553 SARs plan decrease in compensation expense (134) (3,850) (809) (3,400) Lease cancellation fee and other (1,112) (80) (1,456) (1,032) Tax effect of above adjustments 194 149 251 297 Normalized FFO $62,173 $52,394 $112,439 $95,265 Per common share amounts – basic and diluted $5.67 $4.72 $10.23 $8.58

Specified Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS, which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure for non-GAAP financial measures. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Company's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures described below, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the Company's operating results and performance.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure referred to in this earnings release is provided above.

Adjusted NOI

Adjusted NOI is an important measure in evaluating the operating performance of the Company's real estate properties and is a key input in determining the fair value of the Company's properties. Adjusted NOI represents NOI (an IFRS measure) adjusted to exclude the impact of realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21 as noted below.

NOI includes the impact of realty taxes accounted for under the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") Interpretation 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21"). IFRIC 21 states that an entity recognizes a levy liability in accordance with the relevant legislation. The obligating event for realty taxes for the U.S. municipalities in which the REIT operates is ownership of the property on January 1 of each year for which the tax is imposed and, as a result, the REIT records the entire annual realty tax expense for its U.S. properties on January 1, except for U.S. properties acquired during the year in which the realty taxes are not recorded in the year of acquisition. Adjusted NOI records realty taxes for all properties on a pro rata basis over the entire fiscal year.

Funds From Operations and Normalized FFO

FFO (and FFO per common share) are non-GAAP financial measures widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplement net income (loss) and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the Company's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the Company's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders adjusted for: (i) deferred income taxes, (ii) unrealized changes in the fair value of real estate properties, (iii) realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21, (iv) internal leasing costs, (v) gains/losses from the sale of real estate or hotel property (including income tax on the sale of real estate or hotel property), (vi) transaction costs expensed as a result of a business combination, (vii) gains/losses on business combination, (viii) the non-controlling interest of Morguard North American Residential REIT, (ix) amortization of depreciable real estate assets (including right-of-use assets), * amortization of intangible assets, (xi) principal payments of lease liabilities, (xii) FFO adjustments for equity-accounted investments, (xiii) provision for impairment, (xiv) other fair value adjustments and non-cash items. The Company considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance. FFO per common share is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period.

Normalized FFO (and normalized FFO per common share) is computed as FFO excluding non-recurring items on a net of tax basis and other fair value adjustments. The Company believes it is useful to provide an analysis of Normalized FFO which excludes non-recurring items on a net of tax basis and other fair value adjustments excluded from REALPAC's definition of FFO described above.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a real estate company, with total assets owned and under management valued at $18.6 billion. As at August 2, 2023, Morguard owns a diversified portfolio of 178 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial and hotel properties comprised of 17,566 residential suites, approximately 17.1 million square feet of commercial leasable space and 2,907 hotel rooms. Morguard also currently owns a 65.0% interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and a 45.3% effective interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard also provides advisory and management services to institutional and other investors. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.morguard.com .

