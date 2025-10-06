MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard"), in partnership with CENGN, Canada's Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks, and Nokia, announced the launch of three Smart Building Living Labs in Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa. The $6.5 million project gives Canadian startups and scaleups a unique opportunity to advance technologies that make buildings safer, more efficient and more connected.

The Living Labs transform three Morguard properties into real-world innovation environments: Place Innovation, an office property in Montreal; The Bay Club, a multi-suite residential property in Toronto; and St. Laurent Shopping Centre, a retail property in Ottawa. With Nokia's 5G and advanced connectivity at the core, innovators will be able to validate solutions such as AI systems that predict equipment failures, robotics that automate maintenance, and sensors that reduce energy use in real time. All projects will be designed to integrate seamlessly into daily operations.

"With CENGN, Morguard is proud to bring advanced smart buildings into Canada's innovation ecosystem. These labs reflect our commitment to advancing smart, sustainable properties while accelerating technologies that improve the everyday lives of the people who live, work and shop in our communities. At the same time, they highlight our dedication to creating long-term value for our stakeholders by building resilience, driving sustainability, and leading change in the real estate industry." Angela Sahi, President and COO, Morguard.

The Smart Building Living Labs are part of CENGN's Living Lab Initiative, supported by a $45 million federal investment through the Strategic Response Fund. This national initiative will empower more than 100 Canadian startups and scaleups to prepare their technology solutions for market-readiness and scaled growth.

"Nokia is proud to be one of the main 5G and fiber technology partners for CENGN Living Labs. Continuing our long-standing relationship with CENGN, we are committed to encouraging technology innovation and digital transformation across Canada by providing advanced networking resources and our leadership to pave the way for Industry 4.0." Jeff Maddox, President, Nokia Canada.

CENGN's Living Lab Initiative combines technical expertise with infrastructure from partners like Morguard to fast-track the validation and adoption of digital solutions. "By leveraging our comprehensive program services and funding alongside our partner's real-world smart building environments, we enable Canadian innovators to bring their cutting edge technologies to market faster and with greater confidence. This initiative strengthens Canada's position as a global leader in building automation, IoT, advanced communications, and applied AI technology. These technologies are key to transforming building infrastructure maintenance and operations, and supporting the country's economic resilience and long-term growth." Chris Joyce, Vice President, Business Development and Marketing of CENGN.

Startups and scaleups interested in participating can apply at https://www.cengn.ca/living-lab-initiative/smart-building-living-labs

About CENGN

CENGN, Canada's Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks, drives innovation and adoption of applied AI, IoT and advanced networking technologies through its Living Lab Initiative, technical expertise and partner ecosystem. CENGN provides access to end-to-end testing services, real end-user environments and the support needed to accelerate validation, demonstration, commercialization and adoption of digital innovation solutions across Canada and globally. For more information on the CENGN Living Labs, visit www.cengn.ca.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company with extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investments in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $18.7 billion. This year, Morguard proudly celebrates 50 years of leadership, innovation and growth in the real estate industry.

For more information, visit www.morguard.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Morguard Corporation

