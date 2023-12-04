Morguard Celebrates Prestigious Win at the 2023 FRPO MAC Awards

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) is proud to announce its success at the esteemed 2023 FRPO MAC Awards, securing the title for Best Management Website for TheBayClub.ca. Hosted by the Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario (FRPO), the MAC Awards recognize excellence in various aspects of Ontario's residential rental housing industry. These achievements underscore Morguard's unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards and delivering the best services to tenants and the community.

"At Morguard, we uphold high standards in all aspects of our daily operations with the aim of delivering the best-in-class experience for both our residents and the community," said Angela Sahi, Executive Vice President, Residential, Office and Industrial. "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated employees for their exceptional capacity to navigate the dynamic multi-suite residential rental market. These awards serve as a poignant testament to Morguard's ongoing commitment to excellence."

TheBayClub.ca is a meticulously curated website that provides an exceptional online experience for both current and potential residents, seamlessly blending community, brand, and user experiences. The website's dynamic design, featuring captivating videos and enhanced photography, ensures visitors embark on a journey into the essence of the surrounding neighbourhood while showcasing the high quality of living it offers. A new layout was implemented to engage visitors from their first visit. These efforts demonstrated Morguard's unwavering commitment to excellence while ensuring that the brand messaging remained consistent and compelling.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investment in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $18.6 billion. Please visit www.morguard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

