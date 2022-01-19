MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Morgan Stanley was named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People in 2022 by Canada's Top 100 Employers, a Mediacorp Canada Inc. project. The honour recognizes the firm's commitment to helping students and recent graduates launch their career through exceptional learning environments and mentoring throughout their career. The firm was also commended for offering industry-leading benefits and work-life balance, making it a great workplace for those starting out their careers.

"We are proud to offer a world-class, inclusive workspace where everybody can contribute, learn, and become who they want to be," said Alan Vesprini, Head of the Morgan Stanley Montreal office. "Our marquee Technology Analyst Program, which was a determining factor for the election to the 2022 list of Canada's Top Employers for Young People, provides university graduates with the foundation for long-term career success by offering comprehensive technology training, mentoring and networking."

The firm's largest presence in Canada, the Morgan Stanley Montreal office is one of its most prominent technology hubs globally. Its more than 2,700 world-class engineers and IT professionals support the firm's leading technology platforms, including low latency electronic trading, cloud engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as digital technologies.

Canada is also home to Shareworks by Morgan Stanley. Based in Calgary with over 700 employees, the business offers comprehensive workplace financial solutions and services designed to help companies build a culture of ownership and drive workplace performance.

Morgan Stanley is one of North America's leading global financial institutions, providing institutional clients with a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, stockplan services, and equity and fixed income sales and trading.

Learn more about Morgan Stanley employees' experiences in an article by Canada's Top Employers featuring Montreal technologists : Top Employer: Morgan Stanley Services Canada Corp. (canadastop100.com)

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide, including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

SOURCE MORGAN STANLEY

For further information: Media Relations, Christine Alberti, [email protected]