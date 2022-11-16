Morgan Stanley presented prototypes to Canadian non-profits Earth Day Canada and Digital Moment at last week's event

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Morgan Stanley presented prototypes of innovative technology solutions to the non-profits Earth Day Canada and Digital Moment during the finale of the 2022 Code to Give Hackathon at the Palais des congrès in Montréal on Monday, Nov. 7.

More than 200 college and university students, mentored by Morgan Stanley technologists, developed 18 prototypes over the three-day Hackathon, addressing real technological problems that the non-profit groups face. One winning prototype was selected for each non-profit, and Morgan Stanley plans to deliver finished products to each non-profit in 2023.

"It was a proud moment to host this event in person, with all these brilliant students who have completed incredible projects in such a short time," said Sophia Bennaceur, Regional Head of Morgan Stanley Montréal and Technology Montréal. "The future of technology is promising, and we hope that all of the participants will consider careers in technology at Morgan Stanley."

Earth Day Canada selected a web-app prototype that will help the non-profit actively fight food waste by connecting farmers, volunteers and food banks. Team members on the winning team, UGLEAN, were Amanda De Rosa, Jeffrey Grospe, Md Saqliyan Islam, Karim Jabbour, Sina Kooshesh, Kaolin Stacey, Phuc Nguyen and Tommy Rivard.

"It's really impressive to see young people fresh out of university working together on such important issues to give back to the community," said Leo Cressati, Director of Communications at Earth Day Canada. "Food waste is a growing issue, and we salute the support of Morgan Stanley in helping us develop a technological solution to counter this."

Digital Moment chose a platform prototype on which young people can share and connect around ideas and issues important to them in their communities, while allowing them to collaborate with their peers on a local, regional, and global level. Team members on the winning team, WAVE, were Guilherme Correa, Mady Fouert, Marian Hristov, Diana Karpeev, Noah Labrecque, Mathieu Laramée Pelosse, Mauricio Murillo, Mykyta Onipchenko, and Vinuyan Sivakolunthu.

"It's an incredible opportunity to participate in this Hackathon because it allows Digital Moment to bring innovative and technological projects to life with resources we don't have in-house," said Kate Arthur, CEO and Founder of Digital Moment. "We are in awe of the work these young people are doing as a team. They are the hope of our next generation."

Morgan Stanley plans to offer graduate and/or internship interviews for the winning team members. The firm's technologists will now review the projects and ensure the student-initiated prototypes are functional.

For the past 5 years, the Technology Change Makers program at Morgan Stanley has developed technological solutions for more than 30 non-profit organizations across the globe. Through the Code to Give Hackathon, Morgan Stanley leverages its technical expertise to help address real world challenges that impact our charitable partners.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide, including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About Morgan Stanley Montréal

The firm's largest presence in Canada, Morgan Stanley Montréal is one of its most prominent technology hubs globally. Today, the office houses more than 3,000 world-class IT professionals and engineers in areas such as application development, software development, cloud engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as digital technologies. Morgan Stanley Montreal has also been recognized as an employer of choice and a strong participant in the local community.

