More Ways for Canadians to Travel, Earn and Be Rewarded: American Express and ALL Accor Announce Global Partnership

"Canadians are looking for more value and flexibility from their travel experiences," said Rey Saeidi, Vice President, Proprietary & Co-Brand Products & Rewards, American Express Canada. "By bringing together American Express Membership Rewards and ALL Accor, we're giving Cardmembers more ways to turn everyday spending into meaningful travel benefits, while unlocking new opportunities to earn, redeem and be rewarded wherever their travels take them."

"Bringing the ALL Accor promise to life in new ways, we're connecting our global hospitality ecosystem with American Express Cardmembers around the world," said Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty & E-Commerce Officer at Accor. "American Express' premium Membership base is perfectly suited for our luxury portfolio. By combining our expansive brands and experiences with the strength of their global reach, we're creating more seamless, personalized stays and unlocking richer ways for guests to engage with ALL Accor at every stage of their journey."

Through the partnership, eligible Cardmembers can transfer their Membership Rewards points to ALL Accor for hotel stays and experiences across Accor's global network of more than 45 hotel brands, including Fairmont, Raffles and Sofitel.

Membership Rewards® Points Transfer Available Soon

Coming soon, Eligible Cardmembers can transfer Membership Rewards® points to the ALL Accor loyalty program, expanding the ways they can use points for travel and hospitality experiences around the world.

For Cards issued in Canada, enrolled Cardmembers can transfer 1,000 Membership Rewards points for 500 ALL Accor points.

Transferred points can be redeemed across Accor's portfolio of more than 45 hotel brands, dining experiences and a network of more than 110 partners, in accordance with ALL Accor program terms and conditions.

Elite Status Match Launching Later This Year

Expected to launch later this year, eligible Cardmembers can match their status to an equivalent ALL Accor tier and access benefits at participating Accor properties worldwide, including:

American Express Consumer, SBS and Corporate Platinum® Card Members will be eligible to receive ALL Accor Gold status which includes free Wi-Fi, welcome amenities, late check-out, complimentary room upgrades (subject to availability) and bonus ALL Accor points.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT ALL ACCOR

ALL Accor is a booking platform and loyalty programme embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL.com website and app, customers can access an unrivalled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL Accor loyalty programme gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 100 renowned partners. ALL Accor supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 7,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL Accor is the loyalty program preferred by travellers.

Discover ALL Accor: ALL.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Becky Brescacin, American Express

[email protected]

Alexis Blottiere, Accor

[email protected]

SOURCE American Express Canada