American Express Cardmembers Can Now Tap and Ride on More Transit Systems Across Canada

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - American Express Cardmembers can now tap-to-pay on more transit systems in Canada than ever before, giving Cardmembers a more seamless way to pay for everyday commutes.

Most recently, BC Transit launched contactless payments in 30 transit systems across the province, allowing riders to conveniently pay fares by tapping their Amex at digital readers. This feature is now available across select transit agencies in British Columbia, making commuting more accessible for residents and visitors alike.

This enhancement builds on momentum to enable contactless payments across transit agencies in Western Canada. Last year, Edmonton Transit Service introduced a new feature enabling riders to pay their fare by tapping their Amex Card. This capability is available throughout Edmonton and across surrounding municipalities that use the Arc system, including Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove, St. Albert, and Strathcona County.

"As transit systems embrace contactless payments, we are ensuring Cardmembers can tap and ride with ease," said Kerri-Ann Santaguida, Vice President and General Manager of Merchant Services at Amex Canada. "Expanding tap to pay is all about making daily commutes faster and more seamless."

American Express continues to broaden its presence in transit systems nationwide. Today, American Express Cardmembers can tap-to-pay on many public transit systems across Canada, including 10 transit agencies in the Greater Toronto Area that use PRESTO and TransLink in Vancouver.

American Express is accepted at millions of places across Canada.1 For more information about American Express Card acceptance in Canada, visit American Express Maps.2

1Source: American Express internal data. Based on American Express Card‑accepting merchant locations in Canada as of December 2025.

2American Express Maps features eligible American Express Card accepting merchants and is intended for general reference purposes only. It does not represent a comprehensive list of all Card accepting merchants. Data is updated from time to time and may not be 100% accurate. For a list of eligibility criteria or to access Frequently Asked Questions, please visit American Express Maps FAQs.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Express Canada

MEDIA CONTACT: Alex Ford, [email protected]