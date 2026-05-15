TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Amex Bank of Canada's 2025 Public Accountability Statement is now available here which, in accordance with Canadian federal regulation, provides an overview of the bank's contributions to Canada's economy and society.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express began in Canada in 1853 with the opening of offices in Toronto. Today we operate as Amex Bank of Canada and Amex Canada Inc.

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Express Canada

[email protected]