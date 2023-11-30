KPMG in Canada's Generative AI Adoption Index shows usage is higher in Quebec than the rest of Canada

MONTRÉAL, Nov.30, 2023 /CNW/ - More than one-quarter of Quebec employees are using generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help with work tasks, one of the highest adoption rates across the country, according to the latest KPMG in Canada Generative AI Adoption survey.

The survey asked 879 employed Quebecers if they are using generative AI tools at work, and 26 per cent identified as users, four percentage points higher than the national average. Two-thirds are frequent users of generative AI tools, with 43 per cent using the technology multiple times a week, and 22 per cent using it daily.

"The fact that over one-quarter of Quebecers are using generative AI at work – with more than one in five using it every day – is a testament to Quebec's well-developed AI ecosystem, which in many respects, leads the country," David Marotte, KPMG in Canada's Quebec leader for Data and Artificial Intelligence. "This technology was released to the general public only one year ago, but it's already become an invaluable tool for many working professionals in Quebec."

The top uses for generative AI among Quebec workers include research (48 per cent of respondents cited this use case), generating ideas (42 per cent) and creating presentations (30 per cent).

KPMG created Canada's first-ever Generative AI Adoption Index to measure the intensity by which Canadians are using generative AI tools in the workplace, with the goal of understanding and analyzing the risks and benefits of the technology to organizations and society.

The national Index now stands at 14.6 and 17.8 in Quebec. A score of 100 indicates mass adoption.

Key survey highlights:

26 per cent of Quebec respondents use generative AI at work ( 22 per cent nationally)

of respondents use generative AI at work ( nationally) 43 per cent of users are using generative AI a few times per week ( 41 per cent nationally) 22 per cent are daily users ( 20 per cent nationally).

of users are using generative AI a few times per week ( nationally) 76 per cent say their employers know they use generative AI at work ( 77 per cent nationally)

say their employers know they use generative AI at work ( nationally) 75 per cent say using generative AI is essential to addressing their workload ( 72 per cent nationally)

say using generative AI is essential to addressing their workload ( nationally) 49 per cent say they always check the accuracy of information produced by generative AI ( 55 per cent nationally)

say they always check the accuracy of information produced by generative AI ( nationally) 76 per cent say using generative AI tools has allowed them to take on additional work that they would not have had the capacity to take on (76 per cent nationally)

How has the use of generative AI tools impacted your productivity at work? Quebec total (229 users) National total

(1,004 users) It saves me less than one hour of work per week 20 per cent 19 per cent It saves me one to two hours of work per week 27 per cent 31 per cent It saves me three to five hours of work per week 34 per cent 27 per cent It saves me six to nine hours of work per week 9 per cent 11 per cent It saves me 10 or more hours of work per week 3 per cent 4 per cent It adds to my workload because I spend more time trying to correct and verify the content it generates 3 per cent 3 per cent It doesn't save me any time at all 5 per cent 6 per cent



Benefits and Risks

Generative AI users in Quebec say the technology is helping them become more productive and efficient. Six in ten (61 per cent) users say they save between one to five hours per week as a result of using generative AI for work tasks, and an additional 12 per cent say it saves them more than six hours per week.

More than three-quarters of users (76 per cent) say using generative AI has allowed them to take on additional work that they otherwise would not have been able to complete.

While employee productivity gains are positive for organizations, they appear to come at a cost. Employees are engaging in risky behaviour when using generative AI platforms; 17 per cent admit to entering private financial data about their employer into user prompts (13 per cent nationally), and 14 per cent are entering other sensitive information like supply chain and human resources data into prompts (18 per cent nationally).

"Employees who enter proprietary company information into generative AI tools are putting their employer at risk because these platforms leverage user data to train their systems. Although it's unclear exactly how generative AI systems are using information from prompts, it creates a risk of data leakage, and that can lead to cyberattacks and fraud," Mr. Marotte says.

He adds that organizations need to be aware of how employees are using generative AI and manage the risks and benefits accordingly by offering robust and frequent awareness and education programs, training and upskilling courses.

"Generative AI is evolving fast, and so are essential work skills as more organizations adopt this technology, so skills like data fluency and critical thinking are more important than ever," Mr. Marotte says. "Everyone within an organization - from new hires right up to the C-Suite – should have an understanding of how generative AI works, how to leverage company data effectively, and how to protect sensitive information."

Nearly eight in 10 (78 per cent) of users rely on publicly available generative AI platforms to help with their work tasks (76 per cent nationally), while 22 per cent are using private generative AI tools developed exclusively by their employers (24 per cent nationally).

Of the survey respondents who said they do not use generative AI tools, 28 per cent said they don't see how they will benefit from using generative AI in their role (27 per cent nationally). One in five (20 per cent) said they preferred to do their work without the help of a machine (17 per cent nationally) and 14 per cent said they don't have the proper training (13 per cent nationally).

Mr. Marotte says those data points suggest to him that more education is needed for employers and employees to fully understand how transformative generative AI can be if integrated and deployed effectively.

"There are people who don't use generative AI because they haven't been properly trained on how to use it, or because they're not convinced it would help them. And then there's people who outright reject generative AI, perhaps because they're scared of this disruptive technology and its capabilities. Organizations can help fill this knowledge gap with awareness campaigns, experimental workshops and educational training courses. The biggest risk for organizations when it comes to generative AI is not doing anything at all," Mr. Marotte says.

KPMG in Canada and Microsoft Canada recently launched the Operational Risk Skills Development Centre, a co-developed initiative in Quebec that offers free hands-on French training courses on generative AI for C-Suite and board members. For more information, visit info.kpmgeducation.ca

About the Generative AI Adoption Index

The Generative AI Adoption Index measures the use of generative AI tools among the Canadian population and is weighted on frequency of use, with a score of 100 indicating mass adoption. The Index is based on a KPMG in Canada survey of 4,515 Canadians (879 in Quebec) conducted from October 20 to November 6, 2023, using Sago's Methodify online research platform. Of the total surveyed, 1,004 respondents said they use generative AI tools, with 229 users in Quebec. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 per cent.

