TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - When it comes to making a career move in 2022, for more than one-quarter of Canadian workers, it'll be out with the old and in with the new, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. The company's bi-annual Job Optimism survey of more than 500 professionals across Canada tracks worker sentiment on current and future career prospects and reveals key implications for employers.

Seeking Greener Pastures

Twenty-eight per cent of workers surveyed said they plan to look for a new job in the first half of 2022, up from 21 per cent six months ago. The top reasons are to secure a salary boost (59 per cent), greater appreciation for their skills and contributions (38 per cent) and the ability to work remotely permanently (35 per cent). Those most likely to start job searching are millennials (40 per cent) and employees who have been with their company for five to nine years (37 per cent). In addition, the survey found that 19 per cent of professionals planning to look for a new job would quit without another one lined up.

View an infographic of the research highlights.

"The tight labour market in Canada shows no signs of easing, which means competition remains fierce for talented professionals at all levels," said David King, Canadian senior managing director of Robert Half. "With skilled workers in the driver's seat, companies need to go above and beyond to keep their best talent on board. For managers, this means checking in regularly with their teams to gauge satisfaction, offering above-average compensation and benefits, providing opportunities for advancement, and ensuring employee recognition is top of mind."

Stuck With Nowhere to Grow

Regardless of job search plans, 78 per cent of workers surveyed feel confident about their current skill set and 49 per cent seek a promotion as the next step in their career. Yet, 63 per cent feel they don't have a clear path for advancement at their company. Moreover, more than half of employees (53 per cent) feel performance discussions with their manager are ineffective and don't help them reach their professional goals.

Drawn to Remote Work

When considering their career options, 60 per cent of professionals expressed interest in fully remote positions at companies based in a different city or province than they live in.

"Casting a wider net can be especially helpful when it comes to recruiting for in-demand positions," added King. "Organizations open to hiring remote workers have access to a larger candidate pool, which can increase their chances of quickly finding strong performers to bring on board."

For more tips on retaining talent in a tight labour market, visit the Robert Half blog.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from November 11-29, 2021. It includes responses from more than 500 workers 18 years of age or older in finance, technology, marketing, legal, administrative support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE symbol: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.ca and download our award-winning mobile app.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada

For further information: Robert Half, 181 Bay Street, Suite 820, Toronto, ON M5J 2T3; Contact: Allison Morris-Rosnak, 647-956-6221, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.roberthalf.ca

