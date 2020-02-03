More than half of Canadians would choose additional vacation time over a raise

How Canadians Are Saving

Saving for travel is a priority. 78% of Canadians save up for travel, in fact over half (51%) of Canadians budget for travel in lieu of other personal expenses. This is particularly true for Canadians under 35 with a whopping 84% stating they ensure to save for travel.

Planning your Next Trip

With the focus on budgeting for travel, it's no wonder two-thirds of Canadians start planning their trip two or more months in advance. Most Canadians (66%), book their vacations online with over half (52%) using Expedia.ca to book their trips.

How Canadians Vacation

Road trips top the list for leisure escapes this year (35%) followed by beach vacations (32%) and all-inclusive resorts (24%). More than a third (34%) of Canadians under 35 are leaning towards an adventure vacation – a complete 180 from beach lounging and buffets. Canadians in British Columbia were the most likely to staycation (24%) while those in Alberta were the least likely (11%).

Most Canadians are likely to travel with others. 56% list their significant other as their travel partner compared to the 22% who prefer a solo adventure.

Travel Perk: Cash Back and Points

Canadians are savvy shoppers when booking trips. 53% expect to get Cash Back on their travel purchases while 49% expect points and miles. Rakuten.ca has partnered with over 100 travel retailers from airlines to hotels, and vacation booking sites to offer members Cash Back and discounts on all their travel needs.

About the survey The Rakuten Canada survey was conducted online by Ignite Lab, a Toronto-based survey consultancy specializing in retail, travel and technology segments, in January 2020 with a nationally representative sample of 1,000 Canadians. A sample of this size is accurate to within +/-3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

