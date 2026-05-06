More Than Food: North York Harvest Food Bank Expands Workforce Training to Fuel Pathways to Employment in Toronto

Supported by Canadian Tire Corporation as lead Workforce Training Partner

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - North York Harvest Food Bank is proud to announce Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) as the lead Workforce Training Partner for its Leadership in Logistics program, an innovative workforce development initiative that connects individuals to meaningful employment and long-term stability.

This partnership comes at a pivotal moment, as North York Harvest Food Bank prepares to open its new Community Food Hub, a 30,000+ square-foot distribution centre designed to expand access to fresh food while investing in long-term solutions to food insecurity.

North York Harvest Food Bank's employment training program, Leadership in Logistics, provides hands-on training, skills development and certifications. After four weeks, successful graduates start their new careers at Canadian Tire Corporation warehouses across the GTA. Speed Speed

Leadership in Logistics is a paid, four-week hands-on training program that equips participants with in-demand skills in warehousing, distribution, and supply chain operations. Through a combination of technical training, certifications, and wraparound support, the program is designed to create real pathways to employment, helping individuals move beyond crisis and toward stability.

With the opening of the Community Food Hub, the program will expand – training more participants, increasing job placements, and strengthening connections to employers across the sector. This growth will not only support individuals, but also help build a stronger workforce pipeline and keep economic opportunity rooted within the community.

"Food security is about more than food, it's about income, opportunity, and access," said Ryan Noble, Executive Director at North York Harvest Food Bank. "Leadership in Logistics is one of the ways we're working to address the root cause of food bank usage by connecting people to meaningful, full-time work. With the support of Canadian Tire Corporation, we can expand this program and reach more people at a time when it's needed most."

As lead Workforce Training Partner, Canadian Tire Corporation will play a key role in supporting program delivery and creating employment pathways for participants. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building stronger communities by investing in people.

"At Canadian Tire Corporation, our purpose is to help make life in Canada better – and that means investing in people and the communities they call home," said Caitlin Patterson, Manager, ESG Strategy and Community Impact at Canadian Tire Corporation. "We're proud to support North York Harvest Food Bank's Leadership in Logistics program and help connect people to skills, training and meaningful job opportunities."

The Community Food Hub will serve as both a food distribution centre and a space for innovation, bringing together food access, workforce development, and social enterprise under one roof. By expanding programs like Leadership in Logistics, North York Harvest Food Bank is not only addressing the symptoms of food insecurity, but helping to build long-term economic resilience and community wealth.

This partnership underscores a growing recognition that solving hunger requires more than just food, it requires long-term solutions that create opportunity, build local capacity, and keep resources circulating within the community we serve.

SOURCE North York Harvest Food Bank

Media Inquiries: Michelle Rowe-Jardine, 437-243-3078, [email protected]