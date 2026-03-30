Every $1 Becomes $5: $4 Million Gift from The Sprott Foundation Launches 5X Match to Support Food Access in Toronto

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - North York Harvest Food Bank is proud to announce a transformational $4 million donation from The Sprott Foundation in support of its new Community Food Hub, alongside a powerful matching initiative that will multiply community giving and expand impact across Toronto.

This is the single largest donation in North York Harvest Food Bank's history and a landmark investment in vital community infrastructure in Toronto that supports much more than emergency food access.

The Community Food Hub is central to our bold strategy to address hunger and poverty in our community. This innovative, community-driven space is designed to meet immediate needs today while tackling the root causes of food insecurity. It will significantly expand North York Harvest Food Bank's capacity to store, prepare, and distribute fresh, nutritious food, while also supporting long-term solutions such as a shared food procurement and distribution system through its social enterprise FoodReach, skills training, and workforce development. The project represents a shift from emergency response toward sustainable, systems-level change.

The Sprott Foundation is dedicated to addressing homelessness and hunger in Canada and is particularly focused on innovative approaches that promote self-sufficiency and dignity. Its support reflects a shared belief that lasting change requires new models, deep collaboration, and a commitment to learning alongside communities.

"North York Harvest Food Bank is building more than a food facility, they are creating an innovative, community-centered model that addresses hunger with dignity and purpose," said Megan Lorius, The Sprott Foundation. "We are proud to support this bold approach, which not only increases access to fresh, healthy food, but also tackles the underlying challenges that lead to hunger and homelessness. This is the kind of innovation we believe can create lasting impact."

The Community Food Hub will serve as a central anchor for food access across Toronto, while strengthening partnerships with community-based food programs, the food bank's social enterprise FoodReach, and training programs that help people build stability and economic opportunity.

"This gift from The Sprott Foundation is truly transformative," said Ryan Noble, Executive Director of North York Harvest Food Bank. "It allows us to reimagine how food banks operate, moving beyond crisis response toward long-term solutions that restore dignity, build skills, and strengthen our community. The Community Food Hub will change how we support people today and for generations to come."

SOURCE North York Harvest Food Bank

Media Inquiries: Michelle Rowe-Jardine, 437-243-3078, [email protected]