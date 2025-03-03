LAVAL, QC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing more than $257 million to build 781 rental units in Laval and Terrebonne through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP).

The announcement was made by Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Vimy, in Laval, on the EXAL De la Concorde project site.

EXAL De la Concorde is a 268-unit residential complex developed and built by Construgep, in partnership with Groupe MACH and Sarees Investments. The Government of Canada is contributing $90 million to the project through low-interest loans. Situated on Léo-Lacombe Avenue in the heart of Laval, the complex has a strategic location close to the De la Concorde intermodal transportation station and the Route verte network of cycling trails.

The project is aiming for LEED certification, which will guarantee high energy performance and sustainable development standards. With a design based on sustainability and well-being, EXAL De la Concorde integrates a number of green initiatives, including electric car-sharing and electric bike-sharing services for residents, urban agriculture on the roof, a bike repair shop and electrical charging stations.

In addition, investments have been announced for two other large-scale housing projects, Central Parc Laval and WE Terrebonne.

Central Parc Laval, located at 3385 Le Carrefour Boulevard in Laval, is a 960-unit project, with phases 4 and 5 funded by the federal government with a total of $132 million in low-interest loans. Central Parc offers a complete living environment with plenty of amenities, including a bike repair station, electric car charging, an outdoor play area, an outdoor pool and a gym.

WE Terrebonne, located at 840 Montée Masson in Terrebonne, is a 94-unit mixed-use residential and commercial project. Its location was carefully chosen for its proximity to major roads and public transit. The project has benefited from an investment of over $34 million from the Government of Canada.

Quotes:

"Through its investments in rental housing, our government is helping those who need it most, right here in Laval and across the country. We are determined to revitalize communities through initiatives like this one. These investments help create jobs and stimulate the local economy." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada has committed to working with communities to meet the challenge of building more housing in Laval and across Quebec. Through the Apartment Construction Loan Program, our government is increasing the supply of new rental housing by investing over $257 million in the construction of 781 housing units. These units will benefit middle-class individuals and families and will have a positive effect on our economy." – Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Vimy

"Construgep has built a reputation on its expertise in the development of sustainable and high-quality residential projects. With over 25 years of experience and 2,052 units built, we continue to push the limits of innovation in the multi-unit sector. EXAL De la Concorde, like all the projects under the EXAL banner, is a perfect illustration of our approach, which combines energy efficiency, eco-responsibility, and high quality of living for residents, while meeting the needs of a modern, connected and environmentally conscious community." – Stéphane L'Espérance, Founding President, Construgep

"Behind every real estate project is a diverse group of individuals made up of residents, teams of committed builders, and evolving communities. At Groupe MACH, we believe that construction is, above all, about building environments where everyone can thrive. EXAL De la Concorde embodies this philosophy by offering an innovative, sustainable and humane living environment. It's a project that we're all very proud of." – Vincent Chiara, Founding President, Groupe MACH

"The development of Phases 4 and 5 of Central Parc Laval reflects our ambition to offer modern rental housing tailored to the realities of a rapidly evolving market. These two new phases will introduce 419 additional residential units and a state-of-the-art shared amenity space, designed to enhance well-being and foster a sense of community. In a market where rental demand remains high and vacancy rates are historically low, this investment is a concrete response to the needs of Laval's residents. With the support of the federal government and funding from CMHC, we have been able to accelerate the realization of this ambitious project, which will contribute to Laval's urban development and continued growth by providing thoughtfully designed living spaces built for the future." – Steven Bastien, Director of Property Management, Central Parc

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a $115 -plus billion plan spanning over 10 years that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows the affordable housing projects developed so far. As of September 2024 , the federal government had committed $57.57 billion to support the construction of more than 156,000 housing units and the repair of an additional 297,000. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous people, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a -plus billion plan spanning over 10 years that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows the affordable housing projects developed so far. The Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) has a budget of $55 billion . It provides low-cost financing to support the construction of more than 131,000 rental units across Canada by 2031–2032. The ACLP offers fully repayable, low-interest loans to help boost rental construction for middle-income Canadians. This program has a positive impact on the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. A stable supply of purpose-built rental housing is essential to ensuring that more Canadians have access to housing that meets their needs. As of September 2024 , Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) had committed $20.65 billion in loans through the ACLP to support the construction of more than 53,000 rental units. The ACLP is one of many National Housing Strategy (NHS) programs and initiatives designed to help meet needs across the housing continuum. It complements other NHS initiatives that emphasize funding for affordable housing for low-income households. The enhancements to the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) announced in Budget 2024 include extending the program from 2027–2028 to 2031–2032. These enhancements will allow applicants to obtain funding to create on-campus and off-campus student housing to support postsecondary institutions. It will also be possible to apply for funding to increase the supply of housing for independent seniors. There are no longer any minimum requirements regarding energy efficiency or accessibility. Applicants are, however, encouraged to make firmer commitments regarding the supply of rental housing and the achievement of desired social outcomes. The application intake period for the enhanced version of the program opened on November 22 .

has a budget of . It provides low-cost financing to support the construction of more than 131,000 rental units across by 2031–2032.

Additional Information:

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]