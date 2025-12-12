BEDFORD, NS, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada. To that end the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) supports the creation of new shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North.

Today, the federal government announced over $9.8 million in funding to help build the space that will house ten emergency units and five transitional units, to support 2SLGBTQIA+ people who have experienced violence. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) also provided a subsidy for start-up costs and ongoing support. This home will also provide space for residents to receive supportive programming grounded in culturally appropriate ways of knowing and practice.

The announcement was made by Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament of Sackville--Bedford--Preston, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Andy Fillmore, mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Every person deserves a home where they feel safe, valued, and supported. For Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ Indigenous people, that safety has too often been denied. I want to recognize and celebrate the work of the Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance in leading the way on this transitional home. This project reflects the strength of the communities who have long advocated for spaces grounded in dignity and culture. Our government is proud to support Indigenous-led solutions that offer healing today and build a safer future for the next generation." – The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Our Government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing need and homelessness. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for some of the most vulnerable residents of Bedford. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament of Sackville--Bedford--Preston

"Community-led organizations, like W2SA, are trusted partners - ensuring housing is paired with culturally grounded supports that honour identity and belonging. At City Hall, our role is to remove barriers and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with partners delivering solutions. My door is open to every person, organization, and community with an idea that brings housing and hope to those who need it most." – Andy Fillmore, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality

"The Wabanaki 2S Housing project is an amazing opportunity in addressing wholistic support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ people in this city and Province. It is also an incredible milestone in developing a housing and shelter model for the Atlantic region for Two-Spirit people, who may fall wayside from existing priority populations. The project will bridge 2S people into more housing sustainability with this incredible support by the Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance." – John R Sylliboy, Chair, Board of Directors, Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance

"W2SA celebrates this achievement and milestone together with the community we represent. Today, we are very pleased to be supported by so many levels of government. We want to thank each person who has worked so diligently to help create such a space for 2 Spirit, LGBTQIA+ and gender diverse peoples. Not only are we creating space for folks to heal and build resiliency, but this project also highlights the commitment to help marginalized people find wholistic and culturally relevant paths to wellness." – Tianna Bennett, Executive Director, W2SA

Quick Facts:

The $420 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The funding is part of the $724.1 million budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is allocating $420 million over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $304.1 million over five years, and $96.6 million annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities

was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. Funding provided for this project is as follows: $9.8 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative A subsidy for start-up and ongoing support from Indigenous Services Canada



Additional Information:

