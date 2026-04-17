QUÉBEC CITY, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - April is National Oral Health Month in Canada, a time to highlight the vital role that oral health plays in our well-being and overall health.

A year ago, the Canadian Dental Care Plan expanded to all eligible Canadians. And since then, more Canadians across the country have been able to access the affordable dental care they need.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced that more than 6.5 million Canadians are now covered under the plan, with more than 4 million already receiving the care they need.

The CDCP is helping Canadians and their families reduce expenses while accessing essential oral health care services. On average, CDCP members are saving $900 per year on their services. For many, this was their first visit to an oral health provider for the first time in years.

This latest milestone has been made possible through strong collaboration with oral health providers and their teams across the country, whose participation is improving access to care and outcomes for Canadians.

For more information on the CDCP or to renew your coverage by confirming your eligibility between April 15 and June 1, 2026, visit Canada.ca/dental.

Quotes

"The Canadian Dental Care Plan profoundly impacts the lives of Canadians by enabling them to access the dental care they need in a cost-effective manner. The high uptake of the plan underscores the need for affordable oral healthcare across the country and the vital role that oral healthcare providers play in improving the health of Canadians."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Reaching this latest milestone demonstrates the real, tangible impact the Canadian Dental Care Plan is having in communities across the country, including here in Québec City. Millions of Quebecers and Canadians are not only gaining oral health coverage but are now receiving the care they may have postponed for far too long. By continuing to work closely with oral health professionals, we are building a stronger, more inclusive health care system for everyone."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Member of Parliament for Québec-Center

"Thanks to the Canadian Dental Care Plan, millions of Canadian residents now have access to the treatments they need to maintain a healthy smile – many for the first time in years. For the millions of Canadians who are already CDCP members, I encourage them to renew their coverage to keep benefiting from this essential support. For Canadians who haven't applied yet, it is important to file your taxes so you can access the treatments you need to maintain a healthy smile."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick Facts

CDCP members who do not already have an oral health provider can consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search to find one in their community.

CDCP members are encouraged to create a My Service Canada Account if they don't already have one, to stay up to date on any CDCP news.

Close to 100% of active dentists, denturists, dental hygienists and dental specialists in Canada, including those in educational institutions, are caring for patients covered under the CDCP.

Over half of children aged 6 to 11 have had a cavity, and severe tooth decay is a leading cause of day surgery in young children. In fact, poor oral health contributes to more than two million missed school days each year.

We estimate that 4.15 million working days for adults are lost annually due to dental visits or dental sick days.

Without access to dental care, many people visit the emergency rooms for dental issues, which could be treated in a dental office. These visits cost Canada's health care system more than $31 million in 2022-23.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]