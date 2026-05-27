TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - A dangerous and unpredictable illegal drug supply made up of powerful synthetic opioids is driving drug-related deaths and harms across our country. Given the significant risks to public health and safety, the Government of Canada continues to move quickly to detect and disrupt illegal drug trade.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced the launch of the Canadian Drug Analysis Centre (CDAC). This significant investment will transform Canada's drug testing capacity by creating new specialized laboratories in Toronto and Vancouver with advanced analytical capabilities. By strengthening laboratory analysis, the CDAC will help generate new and innovative intelligence to support ongoing efforts to address the illegal drug crisis in Canada.

This investment will provide law enforcement with stronger tools to address the illegal drug crisis. The analysis will go beyond identifying the components of a sample and look at markers, low-level impurities, precursors, and other components linked to the production process. It will help identify trends and patterns related to the origin, distribution, and manufacture of drugs, including insights into how and where they are produced.

This responds to long-standing needs identified by law enforcement and strengthens collaboration across jurisdictions and disciplines. By generating more comprehensive and actionable intelligence, the CDAC supports a more coordinated approach to addressing the illegal drug supply across regions and between law enforcement, public safety and public health partners.

This enhanced capacity will also support law enforcement partners in detecting and disrupting illegal drug markets and trafficking activities and aligns with the Government of Canada's priorities to enhance security and public safety to keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"The illegal drug supply continues to pose serious risks to the health and safety of people and communities across Canada. The new Canadian Drug Analysis Centre will strengthen our ability to track synthetic drugs, identify trends, and provided vital intelligence to help law enforcement disrupt the production and sale of dangerous illegal drugs like fentanyl."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Illegal drugs like fentanyl have devastating impacts on our communities and families across Canada. The launch of the Canadian Drug Analysis Centre will strengthen our laboratory capacity, enhancing our ability to detect, trace, and disrupt the illegal production and distribution of these dangerous substances and provide public health practitioners the information they need to know what's on the street. This centre will help us both save lives and identify the supply chains that fuel the fentanyl trade."

Kevin Brosseau

Canada's Fentanyl Czar

Quick facts

Health Canada plays a critical role in supporting Canadian law and border enforcement in their activities to disrupt the global drug threat and is taking concrete action to keep communities safe. Testing samples provided by law enforcement to identify the substances they contain is a key example.

Health Canada is working closely with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to enhance existing collaboration and information sharing between the Canadian and the American governments. On March 30, 2026, a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. DEA was signed supporting bilateral cooperation to enable the sharing of scientific information, analytical results and methods, and technical expertise.

Through Canada's Border Plan, the federal government is taking concrete action to keep communities safe on both sides of the border, including by detecting and disrupting the illegal drug trade.

Health Canada's Drug Analysis Service (DAS) operates laboratories across Canada that analyze suspected illicit drug samples seized and submitted by Canadian law enforcement and public health officials.

Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy is the Government of Canada's approach to substance use related harms and the toxic drug crisis.

Associated links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709