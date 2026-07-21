More Than 140 Community Leaders Honoured at MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier's Recognition Evening

LAVAL, QC, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- In a celebration of community spirit, generosity, and civic engagement, more than 140 guests gathered Thursday evening at the Armenian Community Centre for the Recognition Evening hosted by Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, Member of the National Assembly for Chomedey.

The evening recognized the outstanding contributions of organizations, cultural communities, volunteers, partners, community leaders, and local media whose dedication and commitment continue to strengthen the Chomedey community and enhance the quality of life of its residents. Bringing together representatives from across Laval, the event served as a heartfelt expression of appreciation for those who dedicate their time, energy, and passion to building a more inclusive, caring, and vibrant community.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of certificates, the Médaille de souvenir de l'Assemblée nationale du Québec, and the Inukshuk Award, honouring individuals whose exceptional leadership, volunteerism, and community involvement have made a lasting and meaningful impact on Chomedey.

"Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of working alongside remarkable individuals and organizations whose dedication inspires me every day. This evening was an opportunity to express my sincere gratitude and recognize the invaluable contributions that make Chomedey such a welcoming and dynamic community," said Sona Lakhoyan Olivier.

The evening also highlighted a fundraising initiative in support of the Fondation Cité de la Santé de Laval. Through the generosity of attendees, a total of $3,775 was raised during the event. Ms. Lakhoyan Olivier reaffirmed her commitment to matching the donations collected and further demonstrated her support by providing an additional $5,000 grant through the Subvention au bénévolat program to help Fondation Cité de la Santé de Laval continue their important mission and services.

With more than 140 attendees, the Recognition Evening reflected the strength, diversity, and solidarity that define Chomedey. It was a meaningful opportunity to celebrate achievements, recognize community excellence, and reinforce the importance of collaboration.

The evening concluded with an exceptional buffet prepared by P.B. Banquet, allowing guests to continue celebrating, connecting, and sharing in the spirit of friendship and community that defined the event.

Ms. Lakhoyan Olivier extended her heartfelt appreciation to all attendees, volunteers, organizations, partners, and community leaders whose continued dedication helps build a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Chomedey.

SOURCE Députés indépendants

Source: Office of the MNA for Chomedey, Hilda Tursucu, 514 571 5044