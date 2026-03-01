LAVAL, QC , March 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Member of the National Assembly for Chomedey, Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, is calling on the Government of Quebec to establish a comprehensive national policy on women's health, addressing the full spectrum of women's biological realities -- from puberty to menopause and beyond.

"Women represent half of the population. Yet their hormonal health remains a blind spot in public policy," stated the MNA.

Following the 2022 provincial elections, 58 women were elected to the National Assembly -- a historic record of 46.4% of all MNAs. In 2025, women hold 41% of cabinet positions. At the municipal level, women represent 37.9% of councillors and 26% of mayors.

"Political representation has progressed. Public policy must now catch up."

The MNA emphasized that from the onset of menstruation, young girls experience biological realities that are often minimized. From perimenopause to menopause, hormonal changes significantly impact cardiovascular health, bone health, mental health, and healthy aging.

"Menopause is not a minor discomfort. It is a public health issue."

She is proposing:

Increased investment in research within Quebec universities and hospitals

A prevention-based, longitudinal approach to women's health

The development of a dedicated national women's health policy

"Quebec has the opportunity to become a global leader in women's health. But we must start now. If not today, when?"

