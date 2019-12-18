More Than 100 Lowe's and Rona Stores United to Bring Holiday Cheer to Underprivileged Children
Participating stores in Ontario collected more than 6,200 toys during Lowe's Canada's 10th annual Toy Drive in collaboration with the Salvation Army
BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada is proud to announce that its network of stores collected a record number of new, unopened toys during its annual Toy Drive from November 18 to December 15. For the first time since the campaign was launched in 2010, 35 RONA stores joined forces with Lowe's stores in Canada to collect toys for underprivileged children of all ages in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Thanks to the generosity of Lowe's and RONA customers, Lowe's Canada was able to present the Salvation Army with a total of 8,680 toys. More than 6,200 of those toys were collected in Lowe's and RONA stores in Ontario and will be distributed to families in need throughout the province.
"It is heartwarming to see our network come together to support our communities during this time of year. This campaign is a tradition that is very dear to employees working in our Lowe's stores. Each year, they show incredible creativity in building the displays where customers will drop off their toys," explained Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development at Lowe's Canada. "The Toy Drive sparked so much enthusiasm among our staff that some of our RONA stores reached out to us this year, wanting to be part of this event. With 35 additional stores on board, the campaign had an even bigger reach, allowing us to collect more toys to spread joy during the Holiday season. Of course, this would not have been possible without the amazing response from our customers, and we would like to thank them for showing great generosity and helping us make a difference in those children's lives."
"We are thankful to count on solid partners such as Lowe's Canada. They have been supporting us through their Toy Drive for ten years now, collecting more gifts year after year, for the delight of children throughout the country," said Major Rob Kerr, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations at The Salvation Army. "Their unwavering support during this annual campaign will once again help us to brighten the faces of thousands of children on the morning of December 25."
In addition to hosting a month-long toy drive in participating stores, Lowe's Canada teamed up with CTV for their Toy Mountain event in the Greater Toronto Area. Last night, employees from participating Lowe's and RONA stores in the GTA were at CTV's live show at the Pride of Canada Carousel, in Markham, to reveal a donation in the amount of $10,000 that will go towards purchasing more gifts for children in need.
|
List of participating stores in Ontario
|
Store
|
City
|
Lowe's Ancaster
|
Ancaster
|
Lowe's Barrie
|
Barrie
|
Home & Garden RONA Barrie
|
Barrie
|
Lowe's Belleville
|
Belleville
|
Home & Garden RONA Brampton
|
Brampton
|
Lowe's Brampton North
|
Brampton
|
Lowe's Brampton South
|
Brampton
|
Lowe's Brantford
|
Brantford
|
RONA Brockville
|
Brockville
|
RONA Burlington
|
Burlington
|
Lowe's Burlington North
|
Burlington
|
Lowe's Cambridge
|
Cambridge
|
RONA Carleton Place
|
Carleton Place
|
Lowe's Cornwall
|
Cornwall
|
Lowe's Newmarket
|
East Gwillimbury
|
Lowe's Etobicoke North
|
Etobicoke
|
Lowe's Etobicoke South
|
Etobicoke
|
RONA Mississauga (Islington)
|
Etobicoke
|
Lowe's Ottawa Gloucester
|
Gloucester
|
RONA Grimsby
|
Grimsby
|
RONA Georgetown
|
Halton Hills
|
Lowe's Hamilton
|
Hamilton
|
Home & Garden RONA Kingston
|
Kingston
|
Lowe's Kingston
|
Kingston
|
Lowe's Kitchener
|
Kitchener
|
Lowe's London North West
|
London
|
Lowe's London South West
|
London
|
RONA Markham
|
Markham
|
RONA Midland
|
Midland
|
Lowe's Milton
|
Milton
|
Lowe's Mississauga Central
|
Mississauga
|
RONA Mississauga (Dundas)
|
Mississauga
|
RONA Mississauga (Erin Mills)
|
Mississauga
|
RONA Mississauga (Rockwood Mall)
|
Mississauga
|
Home & Garden RONA Nepean
|
Nepean
|
Lowe's Nepean
|
Nepean
|
Lowe's Niagara Falls
|
Niagara Falls
|
RONA North York (Sheppard)
|
North York
|
RONA Oakville (Speer Road)
|
Oakville
|
RONA Oakville (Windsor Drive)
|
Oakville
|
Lowe's Oshawa
|
Oshawa
|
Lowe's Orleans
|
Ottawa
|
Lowe's Pickering
|
Pickering
|
Lowe's Sarnia
|
Sarnia
|
RONA Schomberg
|
Schomberg
|
RONA Simcoe
|
Simcoe
|
RONA Smiths Falls
|
Smiths Falls
|
Lowe's Kanata
|
Stittsville
|
Lowe's Sudbury
|
Sudbury
|
RONA New Liskeard
|
Temiscaming Shores
|
Lowe's Thunder Bay
|
Thunder Bay
|
Home & Garden RONA Scarborough Golden Mile
|
Toronto
|
Home & Garden RONA Scarborough Midland
|
Toronto
|
Home & Garden RONA Toronto Stockyards
|
Toronto
|
Lowe's Scarborough North / Markham
|
Toronto
|
Lowe's Scarborough West
|
Toronto
|
Lowe's Toronto Danforth
|
Toronto
|
Lowe's Toronto York
|
Toronto
|
RONA Val Caron
|
Val Caron
|
Lowe's Maple
|
Vaughan
|
Lowe's Vaughan
|
Vaughan
|
Home & Garden RONA Waterdown
|
Waterdown
|
Lowe's Waterloo
|
Waterloo
|
RONA Welland
|
Welland
|
Lowe's Whitby
|
Whitby
|
Lowe's Windsor East
|
Windsor
|
Lowe's Windsor South
|
Windsor
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. For over 135 years, The Salvation Army has given hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in 131 countries around the world. The Salvation Army offers practical assistance for children and families, often tending to the basic necessities of life, providing shelter for homeless people and rehabilitation for people who have lost control of their lives to an addiction. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.
About Lowe's Canada
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, Ace and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 28,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA and Ace banners. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.
