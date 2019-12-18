More Than 100 Lowe's and Rona Stores United to Bring Holiday Cheer to Underprivileged Children

"We are thankful to count on solid partners such as Lowe's Canada. They have been supporting us through their Toy Drive for ten years now, collecting more gifts year after year, for the delight of children throughout the country," said Major Rob Kerr, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations at The Salvation Army. "Their unwavering support during this annual campaign will once again help us to brighten the faces of thousands of children on the morning of December 25."

In addition to hosting a month-long toy drive in participating stores, Lowe's Canada teamed up with CTV for their Toy Mountain event in the Greater Toronto Area. Last night, employees from participating Lowe's and RONA stores in the GTA were at CTV's live show at the Pride of Canada Carousel, in Markham, to reveal a donation in the amount of $10,000 that will go towards purchasing more gifts for children in need.

List of participating stores in Ontario



Store City Lowe's Ancaster Ancaster Lowe's Barrie Barrie Home & Garden RONA Barrie Barrie Lowe's Belleville Belleville Home & Garden RONA Brampton Brampton Lowe's Brampton North Brampton Lowe's Brampton South Brampton Lowe's Brantford Brantford RONA Brockville Brockville RONA Burlington Burlington Lowe's Burlington North Burlington Lowe's Cambridge Cambridge RONA Carleton Place Carleton Place Lowe's Cornwall Cornwall Lowe's Newmarket East Gwillimbury Lowe's Etobicoke North Etobicoke Lowe's Etobicoke South Etobicoke RONA Mississauga (Islington) Etobicoke Lowe's Ottawa Gloucester Gloucester RONA Grimsby Grimsby RONA Georgetown Halton Hills Lowe's Hamilton Hamilton Home & Garden RONA Kingston Kingston Lowe's Kingston Kingston Lowe's Kitchener Kitchener Lowe's London North West London Lowe's London South West London RONA Markham Markham RONA Midland Midland Lowe's Milton Milton Lowe's Mississauga Central Mississauga RONA Mississauga (Dundas) Mississauga RONA Mississauga (Erin Mills) Mississauga RONA Mississauga (Rockwood Mall) Mississauga Home & Garden RONA Nepean Nepean Lowe's Nepean Nepean Lowe's Niagara Falls Niagara Falls RONA North York (Sheppard) North York RONA Oakville (Speer Road) Oakville RONA Oakville (Windsor Drive) Oakville Lowe's Oshawa Oshawa Lowe's Orleans Ottawa Lowe's Pickering Pickering Lowe's Sarnia Sarnia RONA Schomberg Schomberg RONA Simcoe Simcoe RONA Smiths Falls Smiths Falls Lowe's Kanata Stittsville Lowe's Sudbury Sudbury RONA New Liskeard Temiscaming Shores Lowe's Thunder Bay Thunder Bay Home & Garden RONA Scarborough Golden Mile Toronto Home & Garden RONA Scarborough Midland Toronto Home & Garden RONA Toronto Stockyards Toronto Lowe's Scarborough North / Markham Toronto Lowe's Scarborough West Toronto Lowe's Toronto Danforth Toronto Lowe's Toronto York Toronto RONA Val Caron Val Caron Lowe's Maple Vaughan Lowe's Vaughan Vaughan Home & Garden RONA Waterdown Waterdown Lowe's Waterloo Waterloo RONA Welland Welland Lowe's Whitby Whitby Lowe's Windsor East Windsor Lowe's Windsor South Windsor

