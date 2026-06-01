More Than 1,500 Voices Help Move Destination Wasaga Toward Final Master Plan

With more than 1,500 participants contributing across the first two phases of engagement, Destination Wasaga continues to demonstrate how thoughtful planning, public collaboration, and environmental stewardship can work together to shape the future of one of Canada's most iconic waterfront destinations.

The second phase of engagement invited the public to review emerging concepts, draft renderings, and long-term planning ideas for the beachfront and downtown core. As part of the process, local students also shared their ideas for the future of Wasaga Beach, helping ensure the voices of young people are reflected in a vision that will shape the community for generations.

The work builds on momentum generated earlier this year when Destination Canada featured Destination Wasaga as a national tourism case study highlighting Wasaga Beach's community-led planning approach, strong public engagement, environmental stewardship focus, and long-term vision for sustainable destination development.

At the centre of Destination Wasaga is a commitment to protecting and enhancing the natural assets that have made Wasaga Beach one of Canada's most iconic tourism destinations for generations -- including the world's longest freshwater beach, globally significant freshwater dune systems, sensitive shoreline habitat, and the community's unique connection to nature, recreation, and heritage.

The final Destination Wasaga Master Plan is expected to be completed this summer and will help guide future decisions related to public spaces, infrastructure, tourism, environmental stewardship, economic development, and investment throughout the beachfront and downtown area.

As part of the process, the Town has continued to emphasize environmental sustainability, shoreline stewardship, transportation connectivity, public realm improvements, economic development, and year-round tourism opportunities as key pillars of the emerging vision.

Residents can continue to review engagement materials, get involved, and follow the project as it moves into its final phase at wasagabeach.com/imagine

Quotes

"Destination Wasaga is about building the future of Wasaga Beach while protecting what makes this place special. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine our beachfront, strengthen our downtown, support local businesses, and create a destination that residents and visitors can be proud of for generations."

– Mayor Brian Smith

"Destination Wasaga is setting a strong example of how communities can plan for the future of tourism. This process is bringing residents, businesses, visitors, students, and partners into the conversation so we can grow as a destination while protecting the beach, natural environment, and community character that make Wasaga Beach so special."

– Steve Harlow, Chair, Town of Wasaga Beach Tourism Committee

"Our students were excited to be part of a real community planning process and to share their ideas for the future of the place they call home. Giving young people a voice in Destination Wasaga helps them see that their ideas matter and that they have a role to play in shaping the future of their community."

– Jennifer Case, Principal, Worsley Elementary School

"Wasaga Beach students care deeply about their town, their beach, and the environment around them. This engagement gave them a meaningful opportunity to think creatively about the future and contribute to a vision that will affect their generation most."

– Angela Cook, Principal, Birchview Dunes Elementary School

"Last year's provincial announcement marked an important milestone for the future of Wasaga Beach, and it is encouraging to see the continued momentum and strong public engagement surrounding Destination Wasaga. As one of Ontario's most iconic tourism destinations, Wasaga Beach is demonstrating how community-driven planning can help protect the natural environment while supporting long-term economic growth and a strong future for the community."

– Brian Saunderson, MPP for Simcoe–Grey

"Destination Wasaga is strengthening the local business community, supporting local jobs, and helping build a more resilient year-round economy. The project is attracting new investment, improving the visitor experience, and giving people more reasons to visit, stay longer, and support local businesses -- while protecting the natural assets that make Wasaga Beach so special."

– Karin Greig, President, Wasaga Beach Chamber of Commerce and Tourism

Quick Facts

Destination Wasaga is a direct result of Council advocacy that started in 2023. It is a top priority for the Ontario government, which has already invested more than $38 million to help the Town reimagine Wasaga Beach as a one-of-a-kind, globally significant recreation and nature-based destination.

Destination Canada featured Destination Wasaga as a national tourism case study earlier this year.

Local students contributed ideas about the future of Wasaga Beach as part of the second phase of public engagement.

A 50-foot mural featuring ideas captured from local schools will be unveiled on June 19 at the Wasaga Stars Arena.

The final Destination Wasaga Master Plan is expected to be completed this summer.

Related Links

Watch the Destination Wasaga Phase 2 Public engagement wrap video

Watch Destination Wasaga visit local schools

Watch Premier Ford's remarks from the Building Destination Wasaga announcement on May 15, 2025.

Learn more about Destination Wasaga: wasagabeach.com/imagine

Media contact:

Karla Findlay

Special Projects Leader

Email Karla

Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

Email Sandra

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach