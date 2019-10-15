More than $1.2 million raised as part of the 2019 Lowe's Canada Heroes Campaign

For the second year in a row, the total amount given back as part of the campaign has exceeded $1 million. "The Lowe's Canada Heroes Campaign's success goes beyond the sums presented," said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development. "It lies in in our employees' and customers' high level of engagement towards helping those who play a positive role in their communities."

Among the partner organizations, over 15 will be receiving more than $10,000. "Again this year, our stores have organized an array of fundraising activities to maximize the amount provided to their Hero organization," added Mr. Lamoureux. "In addition, several employees will further support their chosen cause by taking part, on their personal time, in volunteer activities over the next year."

For a complete list of supported organizations or to learn more about the Lowe's Canada Heroes Campaign, visit rona.ca/heroes, renorepot.com/heroes, or lowes.ca/heroes. To share this news on social media, use #HeroesCampaign and @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) or @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, Ace and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 28,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA and Ace banners. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

