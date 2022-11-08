TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas) employees and retirees, supported by the company's matching donation program, have once again demonstrated their tradition of giving by raising over $1,076,518 for United Ways across our service area in 2022.

Our 2022 theme, "Show Your Local Love," not only captured the the essence of the campaign, but also demonstrated how much our people care about the communities where we live and work. The enterprise-wide campaign that ran from Sept. 13 to 28, involved many creative fundraising events led by a group of dedicated employee volunteers.

"It's not just the energy we deliver; it's the energy we put in," said Jim Sanders, Senior Vice President of Operations for Enbridge Gas, and executive sponsor of the company's 2022 United Way campaign. "This statement reflects our people's unwavering spirit of giving back to the communities we serve and our commitment to supporting safe, vibrant and sustainable communities. I'm proud of our employees and retirees for their ongoing and generous contributions to United Way."

As the cost of living continues to rise and with many families still recovering from the economic and social effects of the pandemic, giving to the United Way helps to address a community's most critical problems at the local level.

The funds will be distributed to United Way agencies across Ontario and Quebec to support programs and the most vulnerable people who need them. To learn more and find a local United Way, visit http://www.unitedway.ca or find them on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UWCCanada, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWayCentraide, and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/UnitedWayofCanada.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with more than 170 years of service to customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.8 million homes, businesses and industries and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

