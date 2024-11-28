More Ontario drivers admit to getting behind the wheel after consuming cannabis

THORNHILL, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - A recent survey conducted by CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) found that substance use, specifically cannabis, is on the rise for Ontarians. According to the study, over half (53 per cent) of Ontario drivers have ever tried cannabis, a 14 per cent increase from last year.

The issue here is that as more Ontarians are using cannabis, the number of impaired motorists is also on the rise. The survey found that 19 per cent of Ontario drivers admit to ever consuming cannabis and driving a vehicle, a five per cent increase from last year.

"This data shows us that the popularity of cannabis has subsequently resulted in more impaired driving," says Michael Stewart, Community Relations Consultant for CAA SCO, "cannabis can be safely consumed recreationally, but never when behind the wheel."

Despite the increase in cannabis-impaired driving, those driving impaired are less confident in their ability to drive than in years prior. The survey found that:

52 per cent of recent cannabis-impaired drivers admitted to driving within three hours of consumption.

31 per cent of drivers reported feeling high while driving.

76 per cent expressed confidence in their ability to drive – ten per cent less compared to last year.

In addition, 63 per cent were worried about being caught.

When drivers were asked if they agree or disagree – most continue to agree that cannabis-impaired driving is dangerous but not as bad as driving while alcohol-impaired.

According to the study, 91 per cent of Ontario drivers agree that driving under the influence of cannabis is a serious risk to road safety. This concern is even higher amongst older drivers.

However, despite the research regarding the effects of cannabis on driving, Ontario drivers continue to generally perceive cannabis as less dangerous (90 per cent) than alcohol (95 per cent) or illegal narcotics and opioids (93 per cent) when it comes to impaired driving.

"There is often a misconception on the effects cannabis can have on a driver," says Stewart, "however, it has been proven that driving impaired can greatly impact a driver's reaction time, coordination and decision-making, just the same as it does when consuming alcohol."

The survey found that Ontarians who decided to drive after consuming cannabis did so because they believed they did not consume a significant amount of cannabis (32 per cent), had no alternative but to drive home (32 per cent), or thought the drive would be short anyway (28 per cent).

The normalization of cannabis use, combined with increased access to retail stores, may be influencing the rise in consumption and cannabis-impaired driving cases.

The data shows that 74 per cent of Ontario drivers have at least one cannabis store in their neighbourhood – a 14 per cent increase from 2023 – with 35 per cent of Ontarians reporting four or more stores in their neighbourhood, up six per cent from last year.

As the holiday season approaches, CAA SCO is asking those who do consume cannabis, alcohol or other drugs to plan ahead by making alternate arrangements, such as a designated driver or a rideshare service, to get home safely.

"While we're all aware that alcohol-impaired driving can be deadly, we should also take the same attitude towards cannabis-impaired driving," says Stewart, "CAA SCO wants to emphasize the importance of using cannabis responsibly, and that means never using it when driving."

The online survey was conducted by DIG Insights from July 5 to July 18, 2024, with 1,664 Ontario drivers aged 19 and older. Based on the sample size of n=1,664 and with a confidence level of 95%, the margin of error for this research is +/- 2%.)

