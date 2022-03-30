More meaning, better flexibility have become the new work perks for Canadians, says new survey from ServiceNow

Results from the ServiceNow New World of Work Study , which surveyed 1,501 Canadian office workers, revealed in the bid for talent, high salaries are not enough to mitigate frustrating work, as nearly 3 in 4 (71%) said they would never take a job that is frustrating or unrewarding – even if the pay was higher.

"The employee experience has become the new currency in the search for talent, and it's critical that companies remain competitive," said Marc LeCuyer, vice president and general manager, ServiceNow Canada. "Experiences are shaped by the type of work employees do every day. Having work that feels impactful or important, and where you feel you're contributing to a larger goal or purpose, are key to building great experiences at work."

The barriers to meaningful work and a positive employee experience

In a time where people are re-evaluating what matters in their jobs, there is a rise in Canadian office employees who need the majority of their work to be meaningful (88%, up 7 percentage points compared to 2019). However, it's a challenge to make this a reality, as office workers are spending nearly a third of their time (30%) each week on menial tasks. That's equal to 12 hours of work – or one-and-a-half workdays per week.

Adding to this, the pandemic has created many challenges that continue to be a problem two years later. These have translated into the top reasons Canadian office workers would consider leaving their job, including:

Increased burnout (32%);

Increased work hours (28%);

Difficulty unplugging (27%); and

Challenges communicating with colleagues (24%).

Artificial Intelligence (AI) seen as a potential solution for reducing routine tasks and stress

With the increase in technology spending among enterprises over the pandemic, McKinsey found that looking ahead, top economic performers are planning to double-down on tech as a differentiator. Canadian office employees agree as two in three (67%) want their employers to invest more in advanced technologies like AI that will enable staff to get menial tasks done more efficiently, leaving more time for meaningful work.

Canadian office employees feel that the benefits of artificial intelligence in the workplace include its potential to reduce stress (46%), free up time (33%) and reduce burnout (23%). In 2022, AI is no longer abstract – it's mainstream – and it's a powerful technique to get to an outcome that makes an employee's work faster, easier and more accurate. Eight in 10 Canadian office workers (82%) see automation as the most beneficial application of AI at work, including applications like IT services, computer back-ups, analytics and reporting, routine tasks, and spreadsheet-based processes.

"Canadian office workers want to know they are experiencing continuous personal and professional growth at work. But they can't do that if they're spending a third of their time on tasks that they're uninspired to do," said LeCuyer. "Employers have to find ways to reduce the low value work. Using digital tools can fill the gap to make every day work simpler, easier and faster to free up time for employees to focus on the more essential and fulfilling aspects of their jobs – the work only humans can do."

More details about the survey findings can be found here.

Survey Methodology

The 12-minute online survey was facilitated by Asking Canadians. The study was in field between January 10 and 18, 2022, and surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,501 English and French-Canadian office workers. To qualify for the survey, respondents must have been currently working at an office or remotely at companies with 500+ employees.

The precision of Asking Canadians online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within +/- 3.19 margin of error at a 95% confidence level. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement errors that may be off by +/- 1%.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow, so employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

SOURCE ServiceNow