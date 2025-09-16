MOOSEHEAD BREWERIES MOVING ENTIRE PRODUCT LINE-UP TO CANS AND KEGS; FINAL RUN OF BOTTLES WILL TAKE PLACE IN DECEMBER 2025

Canada's oldest and largest independent brewery will honour this milestone by giving its biggest fan the chance to own the "Last Bottle" off the production line

SAINT JOHN, NB, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Moosehead Breweries has announced that, beginning early next year, its selection of beers will no longer be sold in bottles, a move that reflects a long-term shift in consumer preferences.

Today, only 7% of beer in Canada is sold in bottles - while 85% is sold in cans, an increase from just 65% only five years ago.

"When I started my career at Moosehead 32 years ago, 90 per cent of the beer being sold in Canada was in bottles. Today, consumer preference has shifted," explains Andrew Oland, President and CEO, Moosehead Breweries. "This decision to move away from bottles hasn't been taken lightly — after all, the Moosehead green bottle has been an iconic symbol of our brewery for generations. But ultimately, we're following the lead set by Canadians, who have made it clear that cans are their preferred way of enjoying not just our beer - but every beer across the category."

The shift will also allow Moosehead to deepen their investment in the brewery's canning capabilities in the coming years.

The brewery won't be saying goodbye to their bottles without a proper send off. Concurrent to this announcement, Moosehead is launching "The Last Bottle", an opportunity for the brand's biggest fan to own the final bottle ever made by Moosehead Breweries.

"We know that the last bottle that comes off the Moosehead production line is more than just a bottle - it's a piece of Canadian brewing history," concludes Oland. "We want this last bottle to find a worthy home, with a fan who exemplifies Moosehead's core values; passion, courage and respect."

At moosehead.ca/thelastbottle/, Canadians are invited to share their stories with the brewery - demonstrating why their Moosehead fandom stands above the rest. The winner, who will be selected by Oland and his team, will travel to Moosehead Breweries to witness the last-ever bottle run alongside Oland and Moosehead employees, tour the historic brewery, and take home the final bottle itself, directly off the line.

The contest closes on October 27, 2025.

Among the factors driving the shift in consumer preference, cans offer superior protection against both light and oxygen, two primary factors that can degrade beer quality. They also require less material and less energy to produce and transport.

The final run of bottles on the Moosehead production line will take place in December 2025. Canadians can expect to see Moosehead bottles on-shelf into early 2026 in limited quantities. International shipments of bottles ended this summer.

