Moon Juice Makes its Canadian Launch Exclusively at Sephora Canada

Founded in 2011, Moon Juice has emerged as a global phenomenon known for intelligent self care and formulations that help you un-stress to support your beauty and wellness goals. Its best-selling line of clean supplements containing adaptogens like Ashwagandha are created to help un-stress, nourish hair, protect skin from accelerated aging and restore balance. Moon Juice skincare products are a certified "Clean at Sephora" brand owing to their sustainable, cruelty-free and toxin-free pledge.

Moon Juice knows that our health and the health of the planet are intrinsically linked and ensures that responsible and ethical practices are followed at every touch point, from sourcing the best ingredients to the never-ending quest for earth-friendly materials and packaging. With these efforts in mind, Moon Juice has implemented eco-friendly packaging such as ensuring all glass packaging is infinitely recyclable and reusable, using sustainably sourced sugar cane for the Milk Cleanse tube and having all outer cartons printed with eco-friendly veggie ink on FSC-certified paper. Moon Juice is transitioning all Super Supplement lids from traditional plastic to bio resin lids, in efforts to be a more sustainable business - the plant-based lids will fully break down either in industrial compost or your backyard compost pile.

Entry into the Canadian market is something that Moon Juice has been working on extensively, and after much time and rigor, the brand is pleased to finally be able to launch in Canada. "We are beyond excited to introduce the benefits of Moon Juice to Canada and to be the first supplement in Sephora Canada," says Moon Juice Founder Amanda Chantal Bacon. "Committing to self-care for communal care is needed more than ever. You feeling good is the first step to showing up for others."

In response to high demand from Canadian consumers, Moon Juice is bringing seven of its best-selling products to Sephora Canada representing some of the brand's most transformative benefits. The curated selection of supplements and skin care includes SuperYou® for natural stress relief; Magnesi-Om® for relaxation and sleep; Collagen Protect® to protect and preserve your collagen; Milk Cleanse milky bubbles that balance your skin's pH and improve barrier function; Acid Potion to help unclog pores and resurface for smoother skin with niacinamide and reishi mushroom; Plump Jelly, your hyaluronic serum with silver ear mushroom that delivers water into cells and locks it in for elasticity and bounce; Cosmic Cream to help moisturize, boost elasticity and protect from pollution, blue light, and collagen breakdown.

Sephora Canada is confident that their customers will quickly adopt Moon Juice as the brand offers exactly what the Sephora shopper is seeking; a line of products suited to their current lifestyle as well as their beauty and wellness needs. "We are thrilled to launch Moon Juice at Sephora Canada. The brand is a pioneer in the wellness space, and we are proud to be their exclusive Canadian partner. This is an exciting chapter in our evolving skincare category, as this is the first time we are offering supplements to our clients to support their skincare, self-care and wellness," says SVP of Merchandising for Sephora Canada, Jane Nugent. "Moon Juice perfectly aligns with what our customers have been seeking and we are confident that all beauty and wellness-obsessed Canadians will be thrilled for this launch."

For more information about the Moon Juice products available in Canada, visit sephora.com & moonjuice.com.

ABOUT MOON JUICE:

Moon Juice brings the plants, science, and wisdom for Intelligent Self Care. Moon Juice was born from Amanda Chantal Bacon's own experience — putting an autoimmune condition into remission after being told it wasn't possible. Now a leader in the global wellness revolution, Moon Juice has three LA shops, a thriving direct-to-consumer business, and a comprehensive collection of adaptogenic supplements and skincare. We source 100% unadulterated, sustainable, and active ingredients for clean and potent formulas. Discover the adaptogenic supplements and skincare to elevate consciousness and transform beauty from the inside out and the outside in. Bacon has been featured in high-profile publications, including The New York Times, Forbes, and Vogue.

About SEPHORA AMERICAS:

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, SEPHORA has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, SEPHORA invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 490 stores across the Americas. Clients can also experience SEPHORA online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of SEPHORA's passionate clients. SEPHORA has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, SEPHORA announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. SEPHORA continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our SEPHORA Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.ca/about-us and @SEPHORACANADA on social media.

