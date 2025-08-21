Moomoo 2025 Global Creator Summit Advances Financial Literacy

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Moomoo, one of the world's leading investment and trading platforms, successfully convened its 2025 Moomoo Global Creator Summit in New York. The event united nearly 30 global experts and influencers from the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan – with influence reaching around 7 million investors worldwide – forging cross-community connections, advancing financial literacy, and cultivating smarter investing habits globally.

Harnessing its influential global platform and strategic partnerships with Nasdaq and the New York Mets, moomoo bridged cutting-edge fintech with vibrant communities to reshape financial engagement.

At Nasdaq, global creators deepened their market expertise through tailored sessions and options simulations, reflecting moomoo's partnership to advance tech-driven finance. The experience extended to Citi Field's moomoo VIP suite, where fintech-sports convergence showcased cultural engagement beyond traditional trading – reinforcing moomoo's mission to elevate global financial literacy through transformative collaborations. These pioneering collaborations reinforce moomoo's commitment to creating a more inclusive, engaging, and informed investing environment ecosystem.

Supported by a global community of over 27 million users, free educational resources, comprehensive market data, and professional trading tools, moomoo drives its mission to bridge the financial literacy gap while lowering market entry barriers, and equipping investors to make more informed, data-driven decisions.

"Moomoo believes financial education unlocks investing confidence," said Neil McDonald, CEO of Moomoo US. "By uniting this global network of influential voices with partners like Nasdaq and the Mets, we're turning sophisticated insights into relatable conversation and fueling a smarter, more engaged generation of investors. Moving forward, we'll expand elite alliances, elevate analytical tools, and enrich financial resources to advance universally accessible, engaging, and actionable investing."

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves our users fostering a dynamic community where can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 27 million users worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

