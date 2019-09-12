MOOD™ Enters Into Supply Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Mood Global Group Inc. ("MOOD") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart ("Shoppers") for a line of premium MOOD™ accessories.

"We are extremely pleased that Shoppers Drug Mart has chosen our line of premium MOOD™ products for sale on the medical cannabis section of their website," said Ken Tran, CEO of MOOD™. "This partnership is another major milestone for our company and partnering with Shoppers Drug Mart strengthens our commitment to becoming a trusted and well-recognized cannabis brand for the modern cannabis enthusiasts."

About MOOD™

MOOD™ is a vertically integrated lifestyle brand that provides premium cannabis products for the modern cannabis enthusiasts. Our products can be found in a number of TSX listed cannabis retailers as well as the OCS, Shoppers Drug Mart, and on our website www.getmood.co.

MOOD™ is actively looking to partner with Licensed Producers to launch a white label line of premium pre-rolls, dry flower, and vape products for the Canadian market.

For Investor Info or access to our investment deck please contact hello@getmood.co

SOURCE MOOD™

For further information: Mel Daoust, VP of Marketing and Partnerships, MOOD™, Email: mel@getmood.co