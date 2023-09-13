MONUMENTAL MINERALS CORP. APPOINTS WASIM REHMAN TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Monumental Minerals Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRL) (FSE: BE5) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wasim Rehman to the board of directors.

Wasim Rehman has more than 20 years of experience in financial markets and is the founding partner of FWE Group and an active private investor with a keen interest in the raw critical metals space. Mr. Rehman is a significant shareholder of Monumental, having participated in the most recent strategic financing.

He focuses on assets created from the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, including illiquid special situations but also invests in more traditional assets such as equities, fixed income and funds. Over the past decade, he has invested in over 200 hedge funds in liquidation, purchasing over 4,000 line items and has been a counterparty to 20 out of the top 25 Hedge Fund investors globally.

Prior to FWE Group, Wasim was Partner and Head of Risk Management at Marshall Wace Asset Management, and played a lead role in developing the quantitative research platform TOPS. He began his career at Goldman Sachs in Equities Trading. Wasim holds a first class degree in Mathematics from Cambridge University.

Jamil Sader, Monumental's CEO comments:

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Rehman join the Monumental Board. His experience and expertise in capital markets and management adds significant depth to the company. We look forward to the knowledge and guidance that Mr. Rehman brings in defining our strategy and future of Monumental Minerals."

About Monumental Minerals Corp.

Monumental Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the critical and electric metals sector. The Company's flagship asset is the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border, which the Company has an option to acquire 100% of the 3,650-hectare project. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest and title to the Laguna Blanca project located in Chile; and the Company has an option to acquire a 50.01% interest and title to the Turi project located in Chile.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ "Jamil Sader"

Jamil Sader, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact Information:

Dr. Jamil Sader, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Mr. Maximilian Sali, VP Corporate Development

Email: [email protected]

