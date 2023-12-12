MONUMENTAL ENERGY MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT INTO NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Monumental Energy Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRG) (FSE: BE5) (OTCQB: MNMRF) announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") in respect to its holdings in New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZ") in conjunction with its market expansion focused on sustainable, clean energy.

Pursuant to NZ's $2,058,778 non-brokered private placement completed on December 12, 2023 (the "Private Placement") (see NZ's news release dated December 12, 2023), Monumental acquired 1,000,000 common shares of NZ (the "Shares") at a price of $0.38 per Share for a total subscription price of $380,000 representing approximately 12.92% of the total issued and outstanding shares of NZ. Proceeds from the ‎Private Placement are intended to procure long lead items for the Tariki-5 well and to fund working capital.

Michelle DeCecco, interim CEO comments,

"Monumental's investment into NZ is driven by a growth plan that includes strategic alternatives that focus on sustainable, clean energy, analogous to our lithium projects. With an imminent strategy to explore, drill and produce gas into a fully operational production facility, taking a position in NZ was an exceptional opportunity for Monumental Energy."

Further information about New Zealand Energy Corp. is available at www.newzealandenergy.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

Prior to the completion of the Private Placement, Monumental did not own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over any securities of NZ. The ‎acquisition of ‎the Shares by Monumental was made for investment purposes. Subject to applicable laws, Monumental will continue to review its holdings of NZ's securities, and depending on market conditions, general economic conditions and industry conditions, NZ's business and financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, may increase or decrease its investment in the securities of NZ.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Early Warning Report. The Early Warning Report has been filed under Monumental's profile on SEDAR+ and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca.

Stock Options

The Company also announces the granting of stock options ("Options") to certain of its directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate 2,400,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three years. The Options vest immediately.

About Monumental Energy Corp.

Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties in the critical and clean energy sector. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest and title to the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project located in Chile and a 50.01% interest in the Salar De Turi lithium project in Chile. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border. The Company owns securities of New Zealand Energy Corp.

Michelle DeCecco, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: [email protected]

Max Sali, VP Corporate Development and Director

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.monumental.energy



Forward Looking Information

