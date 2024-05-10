MONUMENTAL ENERGY INCREASES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Monumental Energy Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRG) (FSE: ZA6) (OTCQB: MNMRF) is pleased to announce that it has increased its strategic investment in New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZ").

Pursuant to NZ's $5,000,000 non-brokered private placement completed on May 9, 2024 (the "Private Placement") (see NZ's news release dated May 9, 2024), Monumental acquired an additional 293,333 common shares of NZ at a price of $0.75 per share for a total subscription price of $220,000. Together with Monumental's initial investment in December 2023, the Company holds a total of 1,293,333 common shares of NZ which represents approximately 8.63% of NZ's issued and outstanding common shares.

Maximilian Sali, VP Corporate Development and Director of Monumental comments:

"Since our initial investment at the end of last year, NZEC has made great progress in terms of preparation for oil well workovers at Copper Moki commencing in the second half of May, as well as the Tariki-5 gas development well scheduled for August. NZEC just closed an upsized $5M private placement with a lead order from Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC, which demonstrates the caliber of their assets and the promise of significant near-term progress with their proven and committed leadership team. Monumental now holds nearly 1.3M shares at an average cost base of $0.46, showing that Monumental has already seen significant value from this strategic investment. I look forward to NZEC's continued progress."

According to NZ's news release, the net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to advance NZ's plans regarding the Tariki field, where development well Tariki-5 is planned for August 2024, the Copper Moki field, where production well repairs are under way, the Waihapa field, and for general working capital purposes.

Further information about New Zealand Energy Corp. is available at www.newzealandenergy.com and www.sedarplus.ca

Monumental also announces that it has received the funds in full in relation to the closing of the "Turi Option Agreement Reassignment" to Summit Nanotech.

About Monumental Energy Corp.

Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties in the critical and clean energy sector. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest and title to the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project located in Chile. The Company holds a 2% net smelter return royalty on Summit Nanotech's share of any future lithium production from the Salar de Turi Project. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border. The Company owns securities of New Zealand Energy Corp.

